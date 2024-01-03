Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss

With the advent of the New Year, it’s not uncommon to see a surge in the number of people committing to low-carbohydrate diets such as keto, paleo, and intermittent fasting, all in the name of weight loss and health. However, there’s a lesser-known aftermath of these diets that often goes unmentioned: hair loss. This surprising revelation comes from Dr. Zayn Majeed, a surgeon from Harley Street Hair Clinic, who has drawn attention to the strong correlation between rapid weight loss and hair shedding.

The Unsettling Link Between Low-Carb Diets and Hair Loss

According to Dr. Majeed, sudden and significant weight loss can cause extreme stress on the body, triggering as much as 70% of hair follicles to prematurely enter into a resting and shedding phase. This results in a noticeably increased amount of hair fall. Moreover, the highly restrictive nature of these diets can lead to deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals such as biotin, iron, and vitamins C, D, and zinc. These deficiencies can make hair brittle and can adversely affect growth.

Preventing Hair Loss While Dieting

For those embarking on a journey to weight loss, Dr. Majeed offers some advice to help prevent diet-associated hair loss. He emphasizes the importance of avoiding excessive calorie restriction, ensuring sufficient intake of vitamins and minerals, either through food or supplements, and advocates for a more gradual approach to weight loss.

Reversing Diet-Related Hair Loss

The good news is that diet-related hair loss is not a permanent condition and can be reversed by making the diet more balanced and nutrient-rich. However, for hair loss caused by hormonal changes or pattern baldness, treatments like Minoxidil, Finasteride, or surgical hair restoration may be required.