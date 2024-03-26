Lourdes Manglona, CHamoru Healer, Shares Wisdom at UOG, Advocates Traditional Medicine

Lourdes Manglona, a revered Yo'amte (traditional healer) and educator, imparted her wisdom on CHamoru medicine's significance and her journey in traditional healing during a talk at the University of Guam's CHamoru Studies Program on March 14, 2024. Her narrative spans from early lessons in her grandmother's garden to her commitment to educating the next generation, emphasizing the fusion of healing and cultural preservation.

Roots of Healing: A Grandmother's Legacy

Originating from Rota, Manglona was nurtured in the art of traditional healing by her grandmother, Ana Manglona Toves, amidst a garden of over 200 medicinal plants. This early exposure laid the foundation for her lifelong dedication to CHamoru medicine. Manglona's educational journey led her to become an influential figure at UOG, where she has been enlightening students on the virtues of natural healing and the intricacies of CHamoru botanical knowledge for several years.

Passing the Baton: Education and Preservation

Manglona's commitment extends beyond personal practice to a broader mission of cultural and knowledge preservation. Through her role as an instructor at UOG, she has been instrumental in bridging generational gaps, ensuring that the rich heritage of CHamoru healing arts continues to flourish. Her initiatives include the development of a medicinal garden and a cultural center on Rota, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and respect for traditional practices among youths. Furthermore, her resolve to share this knowledge freely, adhering to her grandmother's ethos that healing should not be commodified, underscores her dedication to the community's well-being.

Legacy and Future of CHamoru Medicine

As Manglona advances in age, her focus on imparting her vast knowledge to students remains unwavering. She emphasizes the importance of respecting nature and the ancestors, principles that are central to the efficacy of traditional medicine. Despite recognizing the role of Western medicine, Manglona advocates for a mindful approach to healing that considers potential side effects, championing the holistic benefits of CHamoru remedies. Her plans to publish a book for a wider audience reflect her commitment to ensuring the longevity and relevance of CHamoru healing practices.

As Manglona continues to teach and inspire, her story is a testament to the enduring power and relevance of traditional knowledge in a modern world. Her efforts not only preserve CHamoru culture but also offer a testament to the importance of natural healing practices, advocating for a balanced approach to health and well-being.