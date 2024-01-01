en English
Fashion

Lourdes Leon’s Bold Style and Madonna’s Health Scare: A Family New Year’s in St Barts

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Lourdes Leon, the 27-year-old daughter of pop legend Madonna, boldly stepped out in a sheer black lace catsuit, proving that she’s inherited her mother’s audacious style. She was spotted in the chic ensemble in St Barts, where she is celebrating the New Year with her family. Madonna, attired in a comparatively modest black and white outfit, topped with a Gucci hat, joined her daughter, creating a striking contrast.

Christmas Celebrations and Family Dynamics

Madonna recently shared a glimpse of their Christmas celebrations on Instagram, showcasing a warm family gathering that included all her six children – Estere and Stella (twins), David, Mercy, Lourdes, and Rocco. The family’s time in St Barts follows these festivities. Madonna’s family includes children from her relationships with Carlos Leon and ex-husband Guy Ritchie, as well as the children adopted from Malawi.

A Health Scare

Amidst the holiday merriment, Madonna recounted a serious health scare that she faced in June last year. She revealed being placed in an induced coma for 48 hours due to lung and kidney failure, a consequence of a severe bacterial infection. The incident led to the postponement of her ‘Celebration World Tour.’ However, the 65-year-old pop icon bounced back and launched the tour a month after celebrating her birthday, earning accolades from critics and fans alike.

Support and Recovery

During her hospitalization, Madonna expressed her gratitude towards her Kabbalah teacher and her friend Shavawn, acknowledging their support during a difficult time. As she continues to recover, her recent family holiday in St Barts is a testament to her resilience and the strong bonds she shares with her family.

Fashion Health Lifestyle United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

