Louise Thompson Shares Struggle and Survival in New Book 'Lucky'

Known for her role in 'Made in Chelsea,' Louise Thompson recently took to social media to share snapshots from her beach vacation in Antigua with her son Leo and partner Ryan Libbey. Dressed in an off-white bikini, accessorized with 90s-style sunglasses and a red-detailed sunhat, Louise showcased her fit physique. Despite the seemingly idyllic moments captured in these images, her caption hinted at underlying struggles, inciting concern among her followers.

From Compliments to Concern: Fans React

As the photos made their rounds on the internet, reactions poured in. Some admirers complimented her trim and fit appearance, while others voiced their concern over her hinted-at struggles. These fans encouraged her to focus on the positive aspects of her life, expressing their worry over her negative outlook.

Louise's Battle with PTSD and Anxiety

Louise Thompson has been open about her personal struggles, particularly her battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and anxiety. These mental health challenges stemmed from a near-death experience she faced during childbirth, an ordeal that has left a lasting impact on her life and mental wellbeing.

'Lucky': A Book of Struggle and Survival

Her traumatic journey has inspired her to pen a book titled 'Lucky.' In this memoir, Louise recounts her difficult pregnancy, the near-death experience during the delivery of Leo, and the subsequent road to recovery. The journey was particularly harrowing as Louise was on the brink of losing her life twice during the delivery. Meanwhile, Leo required care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) while Louise was herself in the adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In her announcement for 'Lucky,' Louise expressed a mix of pride and nervousness about sharing her story. She hopes that her book will provide solace and guidance to others facing similar challenges. She also expressed gratitude to her followers for their unwavering support during her struggles, highlighting the importance of community in overcoming personal trials.