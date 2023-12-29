Louise Thompson, Former ‘Made In Chelsea’ Star, Navigates Health Struggles with Ulcerative Colitis

In an unflinching display of transparency, 33-year-old former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star, Louise Thompson, has been candidly addressing her health struggles, specifically her battle with ulcerative colitis, a chronic bowel condition affecting approximately one in every 420 people in the UK. This long-term condition induces inflammation in the colon, bowel, and rectum, leading to a host of debilitating symptoms.

Controversy Over a Bar of Chocolate

Recently, Louise found herself in the midst of a controversy stirred by her fiance, Ryan Libbey, also 33 and a professional fitness trainer. The contention arose when Libbey left a note on a bar of chocolate, advising her against consuming it for her gut health. The note reading “This is not allowed. Think about your gut, butt” was construed by some of the couple’s followers as a manifestation of toxic behavior. However, Louise promptly took to Instagram to clarify that the note was tied to her medical concerns and not a comment on her physical appearance.

Transparency Amid Health Struggles

As part of her openness about her health struggles, Louise shared a video of herself stepping on the scales, weighing in at 7 stone 12.5 pounds (110.5 pounds). This was an expression of her concerns regarding potential weight loss due to her chronic condition. She admitted to stepping on the scales regularly, driven by her fear of weight loss linked to her health.

Braving Physical and Mental Health Challenges

Louise’s courage in documenting her journey with ulcerative colitis goes beyond her physical health. She has been vocal about the intersection of this chronic illness with her mental health struggles. She admitted losing control of bodily functions and deprioritizing her physical health as her mental health woes escalated. Her treatment has included hospitalization, where she was administered IV steroids among other therapies.

Despite grappling with the physical manifestations of her condition and her mental health, Louise continues to openly share her experiences. Her aim is not just personal catharsis but to raise awareness about ulcerative colitis, especially during Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Week and beyond.