Health

Lottery Winners’ Philanthropic Fight Against a Rare Genetic Disorder

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Lottery Winners’ Philanthropic Fight Against a Rare Genetic Disorder

In an unprecedented blend of fortune and tragedy, Paul and Sue Rosenau, lottery winners turned philanthropists, have devoted their windfall to the fight against a rare genetic disorder. Their mission, sparked by a personal loss, underlines the transformative potential of philanthropy and the ongoing struggle to combat elusive genetic diseases.

Unexpected Fortune Fuels a Noble Cause

Paul and Sue Rosenau’s life took a turn in 2008 when they won a staggering $180.1 million Powerball jackpot. However, the joy of this unexpected fortune was intertwined with a profound sense of purpose. Five years prior, they had lost their two-year-old granddaughter, Makayla Lynn Pike, to an incurable genetic disorder known as Krabbe Disease. Seeing their lottery win as a divine sign, the couple decided to dedicate a significant chunk of their winnings to combat the disease that took Makayla away.

Rosenau Family Research Foundation: A Beacon of Hope

Resolute to make a difference, the Rosenaus used $26.4 million of their winnings to establish the Rosenau Family Research Foundation. This non-profit organization is dedicated to funding research into Krabbe Disease and aiding families affected by it. Despite being a rare condition affecting one in 100,000 newborns, its devastating impact typically leads to death by two years of age, the same age Makayla was when she passed.

Progress and Hope Amidst Challenges

From 2009 to 2016, the foundation has provided over $10 million in grants to researchers. This support has been instrumental in funding advancements in treatments and even a promising gene therapy breakthrough in 2016. Yet the cure for Krabbe Disease remains elusive. Dr. Maria Escolar, Makayla’s former doctor and a leading researcher in the field, has emphasized the critical role of such philanthropic support in progressing medical research. Makayla’s mother, Stacy Pike, also expressed profound gratitude for the foundation’s work, which carries the hope of sparing other families the pain they endured.

A Legacy of Love and Determination

In 2018, after a brave, ten-year battle with ovarian and uterine cancer, Sue Rosenau passed away. Despite the loss, Paul continues their mission, driven by the memory of his granddaughter and the love for his late wife. The story of the Rosenaus is a testament to the transformative potential of philanthropy and a poignant reminder of the urgent need to address rare genetic diseases.

Health
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

