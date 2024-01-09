en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
Los Angeles Hospital Appeals for Help to Identify Unresponsive Man

A downtown Los Angeles hospital has launched a public call for aid in identifying an unresponsive patient discovered near 1524 S. Broadway St. The yet-to-be-named patient is a Black male, estimated to be around 50 years old, with distinguishing features of black hair and brown eyes. Standing at approximately 5 feet 10 or 11 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds, he was brought to the hospital devoid of any identification documents.

Public Appeal for Assistance

As the man remains unresponsive, the hospital is in a desperate race against time to find any information that might lead to his identification. They are pleading with the public, requesting anyone who might recognize the man to come forward. The hospital’s plea for assistance underlines the criticality of the situation, with the unidentified patient’s life potentially hanging in the balance.

How to Help

Authorities have provided two contact numbers, 213-507-5495 or 213-742-5511, for anyone who believes they can provide information that might assist in identifying this man. The hospital has reiterated the urgency of the situation, urging the public to act promptly. In a world where every second counts, your call could make the difference.

Unidentified Patients: A Growing Concern

Incidents such as this underscore the growing concern of unidentified patients in hospitals. These situations often present healthcare providers with unique challenges, not least of which is the inability to access potentially life-saving medical history. As the search for this man’s identity continues, we are reminded of our shared responsibility in ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of our community.

0
Crime Health United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
5-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself: Godfather Charged, Mother Faces Pending Charges
In an unfortunate turn of events, a 5-year-old boy in Philadelphia accidentally shot himself in the leg with a gun belonging to his godfather, Rhamique Topping. The incident occurred at a residence on Joyce Street on a Sunday evening, painting a grim picture of reckless endangerment of a minor’s life. Charges Against the Godfather Authorities,
5-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself: Godfather Charged, Mother Faces Pending Charges
Man Charged Over Deliberate Bushfires in Ellenbrook
11 mins ago
Man Charged Over Deliberate Bushfires in Ellenbrook
Sydney Manhunt Underway for Suspected Bomb Maker in Politically Motivated Attack
18 mins ago
Sydney Manhunt Underway for Suspected Bomb Maker in Politically Motivated Attack
Guilty Plea in Chicago's Gruesome Womb-Cutting Murder Case
2 mins ago
Guilty Plea in Chicago's Gruesome Womb-Cutting Murder Case
Unexplained Death in Henlawson: Roberta Lynn Watts Found Dead Near Railroad
3 mins ago
Unexplained Death in Henlawson: Roberta Lynn Watts Found Dead Near Railroad
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
5 mins ago
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
Latest Headlines
World News
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
39 seconds
Indonesian Election: Clash of Predictions Between Muhammad Qodari and Sudirman Said
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
43 seconds
Myanmar's Independence Day Sees Prisoners Released in Bid for National Reconciliation
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
1 min
PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
2 mins
Minnesota Vikings Set to Face Aaron Rodgers' Jets in 2024 NFL Season Schedule
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
2 mins
Shedding Light on Seasonal Affective Disorder: Insights from 'Across the Sky' Podcast
Mark Dantonio to Enter College Football Hall of Fame: A Testament to an Illustrious Career
2 mins
Mark Dantonio to Enter College Football Hall of Fame: A Testament to an Illustrious Career
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
2 mins
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
2 mins
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
Bradford Bulls' Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs
3 mins
Bradford Bulls' Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
38 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app