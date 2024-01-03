Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County

Los Angeles Cancer Network (LACN), an esteemed provider of cancer and blood disorder care in Los Angeles County, has broadened its medical reach by incorporating Pacific Cancer Medical Center, Anaheim into its ever-growing network. The new clinic, situated at 1801 W Romneya Dr. Suite 203, signifies LACN’s fourteenth clinic and its groundbreaking first in Orange County. This expansion merges an accomplished team of physicians and advanced practice practitioners who have been rendering their services to the area for over two decades.

Shared Vision for Value-Based Care

The integration of Pacific Cancer Medical Center into LACN is a testament to its commitment to delivering world-class, patient-centered care. This move reflects LACN’s mission to make top-notch healthcare accessible at a local level. The joining physicians, renowned as board-certified hematologist/oncologists, carry a track record of excellence and a shared vision for value-based care. This vision perfectly aligns with LACN’s principles.

Enhancing Quality of Care

The incorporation of Pacific Cancer Medical Center is anticipated to enhance the quality of care by providing a plethora of resources while preserving the community oncology practice level. This integration showcases LACN’s unwavering dedication to continuous improvement in cancer treatment and research. It is an effort to uphold the highest standards of medical care and to explore innovative methods to propel cancer therapy forward.

Groundbreaking Expansion

The Pacific Cancer Medical Center in Anaheim has now officially become a part of the Los Angeles Cancer Network, marking LACN’s debut in Orange County. This new addition is LACN’s fourteenth clinic and brings five oncologists, five advanced practice practitioners, and their entire team of skilled professionals to the network. The physicians at LACN, recipients of numerous awards and honors, are actively involved in groundbreaking clinical research. The unification of these two practices underlines a shared vision for the future of oncology and hematology care, concentrated on excellence, compassion, and positive patient outcomes.