'Loose Women' Presenter Kaye Adams Experiences a Health Scare

ITV's 'Loose Women' presenter, Kaye Adams, recently underwent a profound health scare that had her convinced she was suffering from a tumor due to sudden hearing loss. The 61-year-old was preparing for her Friday panel show when she found herself unable to hear anything after placing her earpiece. The situation left her feeling 'absolutely terrified' and 'panicking' during the broadcast, yet she managed to complete the show despite her rising fears.

A Quick Response to a Terrifying Situation

After the live broadcast, Adams promptly visited a hospital where she was attended to by several nurses. They advised her to visit a Boots hearing center for an audiogram, a test to check a person's hearing capability. On reaching the center, it was discovered that the cause of her hearing loss was not a tumor as she had initially feared but rather a large piece of earwax. This was promptly removed and her hearing was fully restored, much to her relief.

Reactions and Reflections

Following the event, Adams expressed a mix of embarrassment over her dramatic reaction and deep gratitude towards the healthcare staff who promptly assisted her. She took to her Instagram profile to share her experience, extending her heartfelt thanks to the nurses and audiologists who helped her through the ordeal. 'Loose Women' viewers and fans also rallied around her, extending their support and well-wishes on her social media posts.

Life Lessons and Future Plans

Kaye Adams is the longest-serving presenter on 'Loose Women' and also hosts a weekly podcast. She resides in Glasgow with her partner and their two daughters. After the health scare, she has decided to reevaluate her life and work commitments. The presenter expressed her intention to work less and enjoy more personal time, a decision she made after reaching her 60s. The NHS advises that ear wax build-up, which can lead to temporary hearing loss and other issues, can often be treated with medical-grade olive or almond oil drops. However, persistent hearing loss may necessitate professional intervention.