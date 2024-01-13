Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement

Longview, Texas is a beacon of community support, with a multitude of groups catering to the needs of individuals with Parkinson’s disease, brain injuries, and caregivers for people with Alzheimer’s. Each group provides a safe space for those affected by these conditions to gather, find support, learn, and share experiences.

Longview Parkinson’s Support Group

Meeting monthly at Woodland Hills Baptist Church, the Longview Parkinson’s Support Group provides a forum for individuals affected by Parkinson’s. This group is a testament to the community’s dedication to helping one another navigate through life’s challenges.

Brain Injury Survivor Support Group

First Lutheran Church hosts the Brain Injury Survivor Support Group. A crucial resource in the community, this group provides support to those who have suffered brain injuries, as well as their families, caregivers, and health professionals. It’s a place where they can connect, share experiences, and find comfort in knowing they are not alone.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Groups

The East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance facilitates several caregiver support groups, including meetings at Greggton Global Methodist Church and Mobberly Baptist Church. These groups are a lifeline for those caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s, offering them much-needed support and resources.

Community Involvement in Health

Community members also have the opportunity to help others by donating blood, platelets, or plasma at the Carter BloodCare Donor Center in Longview. This act of giving has a profound impact, potentially saving lives and contributing to the well-being of others in the community.

From support groups to volunteer opportunities, Longview, Texas is a shining example of community engagement and support. These groups and services demonstrate an unwavering commitment to those in need, making Longview a community that truly cares.