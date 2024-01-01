en English
Health

Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives

Three renowned researchers in the field of anti-aging, each with their distinct strategies for longevity, are aiming to extend their lives beyond the century mark. Dr. David Clancy, from Lancaster University, advocates for physical exercise as a crucial element in delaying age-related decline. He emphasizes that exercise aids in the elimination of senescent cells, known to accelerate aging and promote inflammation. However, Clancy, who is not particularly fond of gym workouts, leans towards Ginkgo biloba supplements, derived from an ancient tree species, for their potential to stimulate cell mitochondria and offer antioxidant benefits.

Embracing Healthy Habits and Supplements

David McCarthy, an associate professor at the University of Georgia and former researcher at the Oxford University’s Institute of Ageing, vouches for taurine supplements. Taurine, a common ingredient in energy drinks, is thought to support heart, brain, and metabolism functions. Interestingly, this compound has shown promising results in extending the lifespan of laboratory rats. Alongside these supplements, McCarthy leads a healthy lifestyle, engaging in regular exercise, guaranteeing sufficient rest, and limiting alcohol consumption.

Shunning ‘Magic Pills’

Conversely, Professor Joao Pedro de Magalhaes from the University of Birmingham, who has extensive experience studying aging mechanisms, eschews supplements altogether. He asserts his belief in healthy habits without relying on any so-called ‘magic pills.’ All three experts concede that genetics and luck play significant roles in longevity. While a healthy lifestyle can contribute, there are no guarantees for reaching extreme old age.

Unlocking the Secrets of Longevity

Research indicates that a combination of six or seven key habits, including diet, exercise, sleep, social connections, and purpose, can lead to healthier living and prevent diseases like heart disease, dementia, and diabetes. Some of the longest-lived communities on earth, known as the Blue Zones, offer insights into habits that promote health and longevity. These communities, such as Sardinia, Ikaria, and Okinawa, have simple dietary habits like whole grains, vegetables, nuts, and beans, as well as incorporating movement into daily life through activities like gardening and sitting on the floor.

The study of a town in Eastern Pennsylvania called Roseto discovered striking differences in heart attack mortality rates between the residents of Roseto and other nearby towns. Despite an unhealthy diet and lack of exercise, the residents of Roseto had a remarkably low rate of heart attacks and other health issues. The researchers attribute this to the social structure and culture of the community, with close-knit communities, strong relationships between neighbors, and multi-generational families living together.

Recent studies have identified a protein called HKDC1 that plays a crucial role in maintaining and repairing cellular organelles, specifically mitochondria and lysosomes. Dysfunction of these repair pathways is linked to aging and age-related diseases, making HKDC1 a potential target for future anti-aging treatments. In another groundbreaking study, researchers found that restricting the intake of the essential amino acid isoleucine can significantly slow the aging process and extend the lifespan of mice. These findings raise the tantalizing prospect of similar anti-aging effects in humans.

Health Lifestyle Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

