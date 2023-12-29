en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:33 am EST
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis

In the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world continues to grapple with the lasting impact of the virus. A persistent concern is the severe, long-term lung damage that many survivors face. An in-depth analysis by The New York Times offers a stark insight into this issue, focusing on three patients who weathered serious cases of COVID-19 during the early stages of the pandemic.

Reconstructing Damage: A Visual Perspective

The New York Times’ exploration involved reconstructing three-dimensional images of the patients’ lungs from CT scans. The images revealed a frightening reality: extensive damage characterized by fibrosis, fluid accumulation, and bronchiectasis.

Patient Narratives: Stories of Survival

Andy Muñoz, one of the patients, spent over six months on an ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine. His lungs exhibited significant scarring and deformation. Tom Kennedy spent approximately 80 days in hospital, relying heavily on a ventilator. The third patient, Marlene Rodríguez, was pregnant during her infection, needing both ECMO support and long-term supplemental oxygen after discharge.

Variable Outcomes: Recovery and Complications

The report underscores the varying severity of lung damage and the degree of recovery among patients. Factors such as prior health conditions, immune system response, and age influence these outcomes. While some patients have made partial recoveries, others continue to grapple with reduced lung function and related complications.

Apart from lung damage, other studies suggest that COVID-19 survivors face long-term cognitive, psychiatric, and neurological complications. A study from Pakistan reported persistent symptoms including muscle problems, fatigue, breathing difficulties, and cognitive issues among survivors. A Danish study also reported cognitive impairment in COVID-19 patients compared to healthy controls and patients hospitalized for non-COVID-19 conditions.

The enduring effects of COVID-19 are far-reaching, underpinning the need for ongoing research and support for survivors grappling with the long-term repercussions of this disease.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island

By Mazhar Abbas

Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning

By Geeta Pillai

Senator Bong Go Aids Fire Victims; Highlights Modernization Initiatives

By BNN Correspondents

Invercargill Mayor Set for Heart Surgery: A Lesson in Resilience

By Mazhar Abbas

Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyho ...
@Australia · 5 mins
Maximizing 'Extras' Cover: A Race Against Time for Australian Policyho ...
heart comment 0
Afghanistan’s Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina

By Safak Costu

Afghanistan's Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina
Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece’s Healthcare System

By Safak Costu

Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece's Healthcare System
Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son’s Urgent Heart Surgery

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son's Urgent Heart Surgery
Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician
11 seconds
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
45 seconds
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence
53 seconds
Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
1 min
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
2 mins
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
2 mins
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
2 mins
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda's Controversial Remarks
2 mins
Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda's Controversial Remarks
Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning
2 mins
Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
45 seconds
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app