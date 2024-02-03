Long Hospital Waiting Lists Endanger Life of Irish Boy with Severe Scoliosis

Eight-year-old Harvey Sherratt is trapped in a grim race against time. Born with spina bifida, hydrocephalus, and severe scoliosis, Harvey urgently needs surgery to correct an over 80-degree curve in his spine. The curve is not only crushing his lungs but also pressing against his heart, posing a severe threat to his life. His parents, Stephen Morrison and Gillian Sherratt, are living in constant fear as the long waiting lists at Temple Street children's hospital in Ireland seem to be pushing their son closer to the edge every day.

The Controversial Absence of Mr. Connor Green

Harvey has been under the care of Mr. Connor Green, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Temple Street. Mr. Green identified Harvey's scoliosis when he was just a year old. However, in April, Mr. Green suspended performing spinal surgeries and went on leave in September. The reason: Children's Health Ireland (CHI) had referred him to the Irish Medical Council due to concerns about his use of unapproved spring devices in young spina bifida patients. This referral led to ongoing investigations by both CHI and the Health and Information Quality Authority (Hiqa).

The Dire Consequences of Prolonged Waiting

Meanwhile, Harvey's condition has deteriorated dangerously. He's been admitted to the hospital multiple times due to respiratory distress. His severe scoliosis has also rendered him unable to use his wheelchair. Senator Tom Clonan has highlighted the plight of about 150 families of children who, like Harvey, were under Mr. Green's care and are now suffering while on the prolonged waiting lists.

A Plea for Mr. Green's Return

Harvey's parents and many others in their predicament are desperate for Mr. Green's return. They want him to perform the critical surgery that could save their children's lives. They echo Prof. Damian McCormack's sentiment that transferring complex cases out of Ireland is not a feasible solution. Meanwhile, the CHI has refrained from commenting on individual cases, citing confidentiality obligations. The fate of Harvey and many others hangs in the balance, underscoring the urgent need for a resolution to this crisis.