London Mother's Plea for Vaccination Amid Rising Measles Cases

Gemma Larkman-Jones, a mother hailing from Brixton, South London, has transformed private heartbreak into a public plea for the importance of vaccination. Her son, Samuel, tragically passed away at the tender age of six, succumbing to subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a rare and fatal outcome of measles infection. Samuel's story provides a sombre reflection on the life-threatening complications of measles, an illness often dismissed as a benign childhood disease.

The Tragic Aftermath of Measles

Samuel's journey with measles began at the age of two. Due to recurrent chest infections, later identified as asthma, he was on a delayed vaccination schedule and had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine when he caught measles. Although he recovered from the initial infection, the disease had a deadly sting in its tail. In 2019, Samuel was diagnosed with SSPE, a debilitating brain inflammation that led to a rapid decline in his health. He fell into a coma, entered a vegetative state, and passed away on April 30, 2019. Samuel's harrowing experience with SSPE underscores the severity of measles complications, a fact often overshadowed by the disease's rarity. Larkman-Jones now believes that Samuel's death could have been prevented with vaccination, a burden of guilt she carries with her.

Measles: A Resurgent Threat

Samuel's story comes at a time when measles cases are surging in London and across the UK, particularly among unvaccinated communities. In London, confirmed measles cases nearly tripled last year, with children aged five to ten being the most affected. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned of potential outbreaks due to low vaccination rates and stressed the importance of immunization. The average MMR vaccination rate has dropped to 85%, with some areas as low as 70%. There were 209 lab-confirmed cases of measles in England between January and November 2023, nearly half of which were in London. The UKHSA has warned of the risk of a major measles outbreak in London.

A Call for Action

Mobile vaccination clinics are being offered in areas with low vaccination rates as part of a national call to action, addressing the low vaccination rates and preventing further spread of measles. The UKHSA chief executive has emphasized the need for immediate action to boost MMR vaccine uptake. The first MMR dose at 2 years of age is as low as 69.5% in some areas in London. Larkman-Jones aims to debunk misconceptions about measles, emphasizing that it can have severe and life-threatening complications like SSPE. Her story is a stark reminder of the importance of timely vaccination and the dire consequences of delay.