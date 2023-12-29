en English
Accidents

London Commuter Buys Private Prosthetic Leg after Tragic Tube Accident

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:47 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
London Commuter Buys Private Prosthetic Leg after Tragic Tube Accident

It was an ordinary day for Sarah de Lagarde, a commuter from Camden, London, until fate took a tragic turn. After losing her footing, she fell into the gap between a train and the platform edge, resulting in her being run over by two Tube trains. The catastrophic accident led to the amputation of her arm and leg, a life-altering event that would set de Lagarde on a path of resilience and determination.

Overcoming Obstacles

In the aftermath of the accident, de Lagarde was initially provided with a prosthetic leg by the National Health Service (NHS). However, the prosthetic didn’t fit properly, causing her severe pain. Unwilling to endure the lengthy waiting period associated with NHS services, she opted to privately purchase a prosthetic leg for £17,000. This decision allowed her to regain the ability to walk, albeit with ongoing challenges such as climbing stairs.

A World First

The aftermath of the accident also saw de Lagarde make history. She became the first person globally to be equipped with a bionic arm featuring AI technology. This technological marvel, however, did not erase the psychological scars left by the accident. De Lagarde suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and is an active campaigner for the installation of doors on platforms to prevent similar incidents.

Seeking Accountability

De Lagarde firmly believes that her accident was a consequence of preventable errors by Transport for London. The incident has left her wary of public transport, particularly for her children. Despite her physical and psychological scars, de Lagarde’s courage and determination continue to inspire, as she navigates through life’s challenges with her privately-purchased prosthetics.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

