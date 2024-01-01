Lizzie Cundy’s Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy

Talk TV presenter Lizzie Cundy brought the iconic Baywatch aesthetic back to life while holidaying in Barbados on New Year’s Eve. At 55, Cundy turned heads as she sported a revealing red swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline and a jewel-encrusted waist. This eye-catching ensemble was part of her annual New Year’s trip to the Caribbean island, where she indulged in paddle-boarding, a popular water sport.

Celebrating with Friends

As the clock ticked towards the arrival of the new year, Cundy shared glimpses of her celebrations on Instagram. The posts featured her best friend, Bruno Tonioli, a former judge on the popular dance reality show, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Known for her fashion choices, Cundy was also seen in a white mini-dress adorned with feathers and a plunging teal swimsuit, adding variety to her beach holiday wardrobe.

A Voice for Health Awareness

Apart from her holiday revelries, Cundy has been vocal about health issues, particularly breast cancer. Having received a clear health check recently, she encourages others to get regular screenings. Previously, Cundy battled the pre-cancerous condition known as Barrett’s Oesophagus, which she attributes to her past excessive alcohol consumption. After experiencing severe chest pains, she sought medical help, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis and the profound impact of lifestyle choices on overall health.