Barbados

Lizzie Cundy’s Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Lizzie Cundy’s Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy

Talk TV presenter Lizzie Cundy brought the iconic Baywatch aesthetic back to life while holidaying in Barbados on New Year’s Eve. At 55, Cundy turned heads as she sported a revealing red swimsuit featuring a plunging neckline and a jewel-encrusted waist. This eye-catching ensemble was part of her annual New Year’s trip to the Caribbean island, where she indulged in paddle-boarding, a popular water sport.

Celebrating with Friends

As the clock ticked towards the arrival of the new year, Cundy shared glimpses of her celebrations on Instagram. The posts featured her best friend, Bruno Tonioli, a former judge on the popular dance reality show, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Known for her fashion choices, Cundy was also seen in a white mini-dress adorned with feathers and a plunging teal swimsuit, adding variety to her beach holiday wardrobe.

A Voice for Health Awareness

Apart from her holiday revelries, Cundy has been vocal about health issues, particularly breast cancer. Having received a clear health check recently, she encourages others to get regular screenings. Previously, Cundy battled the pre-cancerous condition known as Barrett’s Oesophagus, which she attributes to her past excessive alcohol consumption. After experiencing severe chest pains, she sought medical help, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis and the profound impact of lifestyle choices on overall health.

Barbados Fashion Health
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

