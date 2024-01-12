en English
Health

Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg’s Story of Resilience and Faith

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg’s Story of Resilience and Faith

After spending most of her life confined to a wheelchair due to spastic quadriplegia cerebral palsy, Cathy Gleisberg, a resident of Enterprise, recently opened up about her experiences, struggles, and triumphs to the local Lions Club. Born prematurely and diagnosed at an early age, Gleisberg’s life has been marked by this severe form of cerebral palsy, which affects all four limbs and can sometimes impact the torso and face.

Early Life and Challenges

Spastic quadriplegia arises from trauma or damage to the developing brain either during pregnancy or shortly after birth. For Gleisberg, this meant undergoing multiple surgeries throughout her childhood. However, the physical challenges were not the only hurdles she had to overcome. As a student, she faced an educational system ill-equipped to meet her needs, marked by a lack of accessibility and acceptance.

Triumphs Amidst Adversities

Despite these hardships, Gleisberg refused to be defined by her disability. She participated in equestrian competitions designed for individuals with disabilities, even clinching first place in one such competition. After her parents’ passing, she relocated to Enterprise, where she had a house constructed to cater to her specific needs.

A Life of Resilience and Faith

Gleisberg’s daily life is marked by the misconceptions she contends with due to her condition. Yet, she maintains a robust sense of humor and an active role in her church, St. Luke’s United Methodist. She serves on the Worship Committee and contributes to various church activities. Although her condition is non-progressive, she is aware that she may one day be unable to care for herself. Nevertheless, Gleisberg remains steadfast in her faith and commitment to leading a fulfilling life.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

