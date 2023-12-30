Living Funerals: A Transformative Approach to Confronting Mortality

In the face of inevitable mortality, a transformative concept, Living Funerals, is taking root. This approach invites individuals to confront and discuss death’s reality, experiencing the embodiment of their own demise while still among the living. Whether driven by terminal illnesses or a profound curiosity about death, this growing trend is reshaping how we engage with life’s end.

Experiencing a Living Funeral: A Reporter’s Journey

A digital investigations reporter steps into this unique realm, motivated by a personal tragedy. Having endured her father’s death at 25, she sought to decipher whether living funerals could alleviate the discomfort surrounding death conversations. Guided by death doula Emily Cross, she delved into meditative practices and visualizations of her own death, culminating in the physical experience of lying in a coffin. The exercise, intense yet enlightening, fuelled a new perspective on mortality.

Living Funerals: A Platform for Expressing Love and Making Amends

Living funerals are not just a solitary exploration of mortality. They present an opportunity for individuals to express love, make amends, and utter final goodbyes in a personal, intimate setting. The lives of Kris Hallenga, founder of the breast cancer charity CoppaFeel, and Robert Hale, a terminally ill aerospace engineer, exemplify the diverse reasons and ways individuals engage with this practice. Living funerals, in their own unique way, celebrate life even in the face of impending death.

Living Funerals: Cultural Roots and Modern Interpretations

The concept of living funerals isn’t new. Cultures worldwide have practiced end-of-life ceremonies for centuries, fostering healing and reconciliation. The Lakota Sioux, a Native American tribe, repairs relationships before death. A tradition to ease funeral burdens emerged in Japan in the 1990s, providing a cultural reference for today’s living funerals. Contemporary applications of these rituals also address societal issues. The Hyowon Healing Centre in South Korea, for instance, began offering free living funerals in 2019 to combat high national suicide rates. Living funerals, thus, serve as a bridge between the past, the present, and our collective future.