Living Donor Saves Life of 6-Month-Old with Rare Liver Disease in Florissant

In a heart-wrenching scenario that unfolded in Florissant, Missouri, the life of an infant was hanging in the balance. The six-month-old girl, Eden Hernandez, had been diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a rare congenital liver condition. Eden's parents, Sarah and Kevin Hernandez, began to worry when they noticed she wasn't gaining weight. Initially, they suspected jaundice, only to discover the harsh reality of a more severe condition that prevents the body from absorbing vital nutrients.

Desperate Search for a Donor

With time ticking away, the Hernandez family felt the urgency to find a liver donor for their precious little girl. They turned to social media, making an emotional plea for help. In an unexpectedly positive turn of events, a ray of hope emerged from New Jersey. Smita Nadia Hussain, Kevin's cousin, volunteered to be the living donor.

Successful Transplant Turns the Tide

Without losing a moment, Hussain took an overnight flight and underwent a week of rigorous medical tests at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. In mid-January, she courageously underwent a living donor transplant, a process that could have posed serious risks to her own health. Dr. Janis Stoll, a renowned gastroenterologist at St. Louis Children's Hospital, made an important point about this procedure. She explained that a part of a healthy adult's liver can be donated and it will regenerate to its normal size within a span of 4 to 6 months.

Rippling Hope and Inspiration

The successful transplant has infused the Hernandez family with hope for Eden's future. Today, they stand alongside the hospitals involved in the procedure, urging others to consider organ donation. Hussain is currently recovering in New Jersey, cherishing the thought of her brave act that saved a life and inspiring others to follow her example. The remarkable story of Eden and her family highlights the profound impact organ donation can have on lives.