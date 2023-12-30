en English
Health

Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:20 pm EST
Liver Disease Admissions Surge in UK Hospitals: A Rising Health Crisis

United Kingdom hospitals have experienced a notable rise in liver disease admissions, a condition known to cause liver cancer, with an increase of over two-thirds in the last decade. The escalation is linked to excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, and inactive lifestyles. In the fiscal year 2022-23, more than 58,000 individuals were admitted to hospital due to liver disease, a number that has been on an upward trend since 2012-13.

Alcohol and Poor Diet: The Culprits of Rising Liver Disease

The surge in hospital admissions for liver-related complications is attributed to a marked increase in alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, and sedentary lifestyles. Professor Peter Johnson, the NHS clinical director for cancer, stressed the correlation between liver disease and a higher risk of liver cancer, indicating that early detection is crucial for effective treatment and recovery.

Proactive Measures by the NHS

The NHS has responded to this health crisis by deploying liver surveillance trucks to communities. The preliminary findings reveal that up to 10% of individuals in certain areas are suffering from underlying liver disease. Liver cancer, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is frequently associated with cirrhosis, a condition primarily caused by alcohol abuse, obesity, or hepatitis.

A Call for Improved Early Detection Methods

Despite advancements in survival rates for other major conditions, liver disease mortality has quadrupled since 1970 and remains a leading cause of premature death among working-age individuals. In response to these alarming statistics, the British Liver Trust has called for improved early detection methods. The organization underscores that liver disease is often diagnosed too late for effective treatment.

A report from Cancer Research UK further emphasizes the need to limit alcohol marketing as a way to reduce alcohol-related harm. The report points out that a significant portion of the alcohol industry’s revenue in the UK comes from consumption levels that exceed recommendations. Obesity is also contributing to the rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, with the majority of the British population being overweight or obese.

Health United Kingdom
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

