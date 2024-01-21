'Live Healthy' Series Aims to Boost Well-being with Expert Health Insights

In a laudable initiative to promote physical and mental health, The Daily Star, in partnership with Super Fresh Fortified Soybean Oil, has launched a three-episode series titled 'Live Healthy'. Hosted by the eminent Dr Tune Tehrin, the series is an informative platform where health experts present critical insights on maintaining health and well-being.

Addressing Age-Related Health Concerns

Dr S M Mustafa Zaman, a renowned cardiologist, addressed the inevitable changes our bodies undergo with age. These changes, he explained, include a decrease in energy levels and increased acidity. To counteract these effects, he recommends a diet rich in leafy greens. Dr Zaman’s advice encapsulates the essence of a healthy aging strategy, highlighting the importance of adapting our diets as we age to ensure continued well-being.

Food Adulteration and Its Risks

Another critical issue discussed in the series was food adulteration. Chowdhury Tasneem Hasin, a Chief Clinical Dietitian, raised alarm over the widespread prevalence of adulterated food and its health risks. She underscored the importance of consuming unadulterated ingredients like Fresh Spices and the need to thoroughly wash fruits and vegetables. Her insights underscore the significance of safe food practices in maintaining health.

Obesity, Diets, and Balanced Nutrition

The discussion also delved into the alarming rise of obesity among youth in Bangladesh. The experts emphasized the importance of consulting a dietitian before embarking on popular diet trends like keto and intermittent fasting. They stressed the benefits of a balanced diet, inclusive of fortified oils for skin and nutrition. Tapati Saha, a Clinical Dietitian, advocated for a varied intake of lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates, the avoidance of reused cooking oil, and the enjoyment of winter vegetables with fresh seasonings. The experts all agreed on the importance of regular exercise and consultations with nutrition professionals for a healthier lifestyle.

With its panel of experts and a focus on prominent health concerns, 'Live Healthy' is a significant initiative in the realm of health education. By shedding light on critical health topics, it encourages its viewers to adopt healthier lifestyles, making it a beacon of well-being.