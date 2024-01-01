Lithuania’s Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy

With the world still reeling from the devastating impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, Lithuania has emerged as a beacon of recovery. During the peak of the crisis, the country experienced a shocking 70 percent increase in mortality. However, recent data reflects a heartening trend: mortality rates are stabilizing, returning to pre-pandemic norms.

Decline in Mortality Rates

The first 11 months of 2023 saw Lithuania reporting nearly 32,000 deaths. This figure marks a significant decrease from the grim numbers of the previous years: 39,000 in 2022 and 43,000 in 2021. This combined with a slight population increase, offers hope for a better death rate per 1,000 people once complete data for the year is made available.

Decrease in Excess Deaths

The number of excess deaths, a brutal marker of the pandemic’s toll, has also seen a decline in 2023. This decrease is a testimony to the resilience of Lithuania’s healthcare system and the strength of its people, who weathered the storm of medical institutions not functioning at full capacity and the fear of delayed health checks.

Recovering Life Expectancy

The pandemic had significantly dented life expectancy in Lithuania. In 2019, men could expect to live up to 71.5 years. This dropped to a low of 69.6 years in 2021. However, 2022 saw a partial recovery with life expectancy increasing to 70.9 years. Although encouraging, these figures still fall short of the pre-pandemic expectancy. It is the country’s hope to see further recovery in the coming years.

According to Eurostat data, Lithuania’s 23 percent lower excess mortality rate in February 2023 compared to pre-pandemic years was the best performance in the European Union. However, experts caution that mortality traditionally increases in the latter part of the year, particularly due to respiratory diseases. Therefore, Lithuania still has battles to fight and victories to claim in its journey towards full recovery.