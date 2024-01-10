Lisa Rinna on Intimacy, Aging, and Life Post-RHOBH: A Candid Cosmopolitan Interview

In an uncensored conversation with Cosmopolitan, American actress, Lisa Rinna, 60, laid bare the reality of her intimate life with husband Harry Hamlin, 72, illustrating how their sexual relationship has matured over time. Rinna, best known for her role in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, courageously opened up about her personal experiences, sharing that the frequency of their sexual encounters might have reduced compared to their younger years, but the quality remains ‘great.’

Aging Disgracefully

Rinna’s bold discussion on aging showed her unconventional approach towards life. She expressed her wish to age on her terms, describing the process as ‘aging disgracefully.’ A sentiment reflective of her decision to pose topless for a Marilyn Monroe-inspired photoshoot for Cosmopolitan’s ‘Sex After 60’ issue. This move, an embodiment of her self-confidence, was largely influenced by her engagement in pole dancing classes since 2002, which she credits for enhancing her sexual expression and self-perception.

Embracing Hormone Therapy

During the interview, Rinna also touched upon the often-taboo topic of menopause. She candidly discussed the benefits of hormone therapy, asserting its crucial role in maintaining her quality of life and fostering a positive self-image. This openness about her journey through menopause, including her initial fears about hormone replacement therapy and her subsequent decision to try it, adds another layer to her narrative of embracing aging and sexuality.

Departure from RHOBH

Additionally, Rinna shared details about her exit from ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ She revealed that the passing of her mother in 2021 deeply influenced this decision, necessitating a period of grief away from the public eye. Despite her departure, she maintains connections with some former castmates, and she particularly highlighted Erika Jayne’s support during her mother’s passing. Rinna also mentioned her conscious choice to not watch the current season of RHOBH, emphasizing her need to detach from the show for her own mental wellness.