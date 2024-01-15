Lisa Patch Named 2023 Hero of Health for Her Dedication to Student Wellbeing

In a testament to her dedication and tireless effort to improve the wellbeing of students, Lisa Patch, the executive director of health services at Alamogordo Public Schools, has been honored as the 2023 Hero of Health by the Con Alma Foundation. Known for her innovative initiatives, Patch has been a beacon of hope for the young population in the area, offering them necessary health and wellness services.

Trailblazing Initiatives

Among her commendable efforts, Patch organized grief camps to help students navigate their trauma and loss. She established the Tiger Care Center, a hub providing accessible products and services, and brought to life ‘Flo’ — an RV that serves as a mobile health unit. Flo offers essential health services, including regular health exams and COVID-19 testing, reaching out to various locations, ensuring no child is left out of the care they need.

Impactful Contributions

Beyond these initiatives, Patch has been instrumental in commencing local donation events and programs for students without homes. She also launched a telehealth program, enabling immediate health assistance at school, thus reducing barriers to care and ensuring students remain healthy and focused on their education.

Recognition and Future Plans

Patch’s exemplary work has earned her recognition from the Con Alma Health Foundation, which will donate $1,000 to 100% Otero in her honor. This organization, which Patch chose to benefit from the award, is instrumental in ensuring access to vital services in the community. As a result of Patch’s sustained commitment to health, the Alamogordo Public Schools have seen improvements in parent engagement and student success. Superintendent Pamela Renteria and Lisa Yehle, co-founder of 100% Otero, praised Patch’s problem-solving skills and leadership, particularly in the provision of services that address basic needs like food, shelter, and health care.

With this recognition, Patch plans to expand her focus to address pressing issues such as cybersecurity, cyberbullying, vaping, and substance abuse. She also aims to promote anti-bullying through the annual Kindness Campaign, further cementing her commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment for the students of Alamogordo Public Schools.