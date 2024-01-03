en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Link Between High IL-17A Expression and Poor Prognosis in Ph+ B-ALL Patients: A Study

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
Link Between High IL-17A Expression and Poor Prognosis in Ph+ B-ALL Patients: A Study

A recent study reveals a strong correlation between high IL-17A expression and poor prognosis in patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ B-ALL). The study found a significantly higher frequency of Th17 cells, known to secrete cytokines such as IL-17A, in the bone marrow mononuclear cells (BMMCs) of Ph+ B-ALL patients compared to healthy donors.

Elevated IL-17A and Leukemia Progression

Experiments utilizing a BCR-ABL transgenic mouse model, which accurately mimics human Ph+ B-ALL, demonstrated an increase in Th17 cells and cytokines, including IL-17A, during leukemia progression. The elevated IL-17A was associated with increased proliferation and reduced apoptosis of leukemia cells, indicating a crucial role of IL-17A in the disease’s pathogenesis. In vitro and in vivo assays further confirmed that IL-17A promotes the growth and survival of leukemia cells and their homing to the bone marrow and spleen.

Potential Therapeutic Benefits and Combination Therapy

Interestingly, both IL-17A knockout mice and treatment with IL-17A neutralizing antibodies resulted in a reduction of leukemia progression, hinting at potential therapeutic benefits. The study also unveiled that IL-17A stimulates pro-inflammatory and pro-survival pathways in leukemia cells, as evidenced by gene expression analysis. Furthermore, a combination therapy of anti-IL-17A antibodies with imatinib (a BCR-ABL kinase inhibitor) significantly increased the survival of leukemia-engrafted mice, suggesting a synergistic effect that could enhance treatment outcomes for Ph+ B-ALL patients.

Role of Th17 Cells and TSCM in Leukemia Progression

The study also delves into the potential strategy of generating stem-like memory T cells (TSCM) to enhance adoptive immunotherapy. Researchers discovered that blocking the PI3Kδ pathway can generate T cells with improved stemness properties, leading to enhanced metabolic function and glucose uptake after tumor recognition. T cells with high stemness also demonstrated lasting protective immunity to tumors. The role of Th17 cells in the progression of leukemia, focusing on Peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL) in dogs as a model for human PTCL, was also discussed. The study indicates that the strategic modulation of PI3Kδ signaling in T cells to induce stemness and enhance antitumor immunity is vital.

0
Health
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food

By Muthana Al-Najjar

New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments

By Wojciech Zylm

MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role

By Quadri Adejumo

Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management ...
@Health · 4 mins
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management ...
heart comment 0
Henri Brammer: The Boy from Stoke who Beat a Brain Infection and Raised £25,000

By Justice Nwafor

Henri Brammer: The Boy from Stoke who Beat a Brain Infection and Raised £25,000
Neuromuscular Monitoring: Bridging the Gap between Guidelines and Clinical Practice

By Dil Bar Irshad

Neuromuscular Monitoring: Bridging the Gap between Guidelines and Clinical Practice
Vanderburgh County Health Department Flags Violations in November Inspections

By BNN Correspondents

Vanderburgh County Health Department Flags Violations in November Inspections
Groundbreaking Study Unveils Potential of Predicting Brain Metastasis in Melanoma Patients

By Nitish Verma

Groundbreaking Study Unveils Potential of Predicting Brain Metastasis in Melanoma Patients
Latest Headlines
World News
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
34 seconds
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
48 seconds
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
1 min
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
3 mins
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
3 mins
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
3 mins
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
4 mins
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
4 mins
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
4 mins
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app