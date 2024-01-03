Link Between High IL-17A Expression and Poor Prognosis in Ph+ B-ALL Patients: A Study

A recent study reveals a strong correlation between high IL-17A expression and poor prognosis in patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ B-ALL). The study found a significantly higher frequency of Th17 cells, known to secrete cytokines such as IL-17A, in the bone marrow mononuclear cells (BMMCs) of Ph+ B-ALL patients compared to healthy donors.

Elevated IL-17A and Leukemia Progression

Experiments utilizing a BCR-ABL transgenic mouse model, which accurately mimics human Ph+ B-ALL, demonstrated an increase in Th17 cells and cytokines, including IL-17A, during leukemia progression. The elevated IL-17A was associated with increased proliferation and reduced apoptosis of leukemia cells, indicating a crucial role of IL-17A in the disease’s pathogenesis. In vitro and in vivo assays further confirmed that IL-17A promotes the growth and survival of leukemia cells and their homing to the bone marrow and spleen.

Potential Therapeutic Benefits and Combination Therapy

Interestingly, both IL-17A knockout mice and treatment with IL-17A neutralizing antibodies resulted in a reduction of leukemia progression, hinting at potential therapeutic benefits. The study also unveiled that IL-17A stimulates pro-inflammatory and pro-survival pathways in leukemia cells, as evidenced by gene expression analysis. Furthermore, a combination therapy of anti-IL-17A antibodies with imatinib (a BCR-ABL kinase inhibitor) significantly increased the survival of leukemia-engrafted mice, suggesting a synergistic effect that could enhance treatment outcomes for Ph+ B-ALL patients.

Role of Th17 Cells and TSCM in Leukemia Progression

The study also delves into the potential strategy of generating stem-like memory T cells (TSCM) to enhance adoptive immunotherapy. Researchers discovered that blocking the PI3Kδ pathway can generate T cells with improved stemness properties, leading to enhanced metabolic function and glucose uptake after tumor recognition. T cells with high stemness also demonstrated lasting protective immunity to tumors. The role of Th17 cells in the progression of leukemia, focusing on Peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL) in dogs as a model for human PTCL, was also discussed. The study indicates that the strategic modulation of PI3Kδ signaling in T cells to induce stemness and enhance antitumor immunity is vital.