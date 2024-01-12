Link Between BMI and Twin Births Unveiled in Recent Study

In a ground-breaking revelation, a recent study published in JAMA Network Open has unearthed a fascinating correlation between a woman’s body mass index (BMI) and the rate of twin deliveries. The study, meticulously conducted by Jeffrey N. Bone and his esteemed colleagues from the University of British Columbia, delved into data from the British Columbia Perinatal Database Registry that encompassed 392,046 deliveries spanning the years 2008 to 2020.

Unveiling the Intricate Correlation

The research findings elucidated that women with underweight bore a lower risk of delivering twins compared to those with a normal BMI. Conversely, women characterized by overweight and varying classes of obesity – class I, II, and III, displayed progressively higher risks of twin deliveries. The study’s findings bring to light the complex interplay between maternal weight and the likelihood of twin births.

Role of Assisted Reproductive Technology

A significant focal point of the study was the role of assisted reproductive technology (ART) in this association. It was observed that the use of ART was more recurrent among women with higher BMI. Moreover, ART was linked to a markedly higher rate of twin deliveries, thereby underscoring an important factor contributing to the increased rate of twin births associated with higher BMI.

Interestingly, ART was found to mediate approximately one-quarter of the association between twin deliveries and obesity classes I and II. Despite an elevated rate of twin deliveries in women with higher BMI, it is worth noting that the overall excess was relatively small.

Implications for Healthcare Professionals

The implications of these findings are manifold, especially for healthcare professionals. The study’s revelations emphasize the need for heightened awareness and appropriate care for women with higher BMIs during pregnancy. It also underscores the role of ART in influencing the rate of twin births, thereby encouraging a more informed and nuanced approach to its application.