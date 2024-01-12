Link between Ancient DNA and High Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Northern Europeans Unearthed

A recent study has unearthed a fascinating link between the higher prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) in northern Europeans and genetic variants carried by the Yamnaya herders, Bronze Age people, who migrated from present-day Ukraine and Russia into northwestern Europe about 5,000 years ago. An international team of scientists, led by Eske Willerslev and co-authored by William Barrie, examined DNA from approximately 1,600 ancient Eurasians and compared it with the DNA of 400,000 modern individuals to trace the origins of these variants.

Unveiling the Roots of Multiple Sclerosis

The Yamnaya have long since faded into the annals of history, but their genetic legacy persists. This research, published in Nature, suggests that the genetic variants they carried, which are now associated with an increased risk of MS, may have initially conferred an advantage against infections from cattle and sheep. This evolutionary advantage, however, has morphed into a modern disadvantage, with these variants now implicated in MS, an autoimmune disease that damages the protective coating on nerve fibers.

Ancient DNA and Modern Disease

The research found that these MS-related genetic variations are more prevalent in northern Europe, where the Yamnaya migrated, than in southern Europe. This geographical disparity offers a compelling explanation for the higher rate of MS in northern Europeans. The study also highlighted the potential impact of the shift in human exposure to animal germs over time, suggesting that this may have caused the immune system to become unbalanced, leading to autoimmune diseases like MS.

Implications for the Future

The findings of this study not only shed light on the historical origins of MS but could also pave the way for new approaches to treatment. By understanding the genetic roots of autoimmune diseases, scientists may be able to ‘recalibrate’ the immune system in patients, potentially offering a new avenue for therapeutic intervention. Furthermore, the research opens the door for further investigations into other neurological and psychiatric conditions, emphasizing the enduring influence of our ancient DNA on modern health.

In conclusion, while this research has provided valuable insights into the geographical disparity in MS rates across Europe, further research is needed to confirm these links and to explore the full implications of these findings for the understanding and treatment of MS and other autoimmune diseases.