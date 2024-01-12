en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Link between Ancient DNA and High Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Northern Europeans Unearthed

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:21 pm EST
Link between Ancient DNA and High Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Northern Europeans Unearthed

A recent study has unearthed a fascinating link between the higher prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) in northern Europeans and genetic variants carried by the Yamnaya herders, Bronze Age people, who migrated from present-day Ukraine and Russia into northwestern Europe about 5,000 years ago. An international team of scientists, led by Eske Willerslev and co-authored by William Barrie, examined DNA from approximately 1,600 ancient Eurasians and compared it with the DNA of 400,000 modern individuals to trace the origins of these variants.

Unveiling the Roots of Multiple Sclerosis

The Yamnaya have long since faded into the annals of history, but their genetic legacy persists. This research, published in Nature, suggests that the genetic variants they carried, which are now associated with an increased risk of MS, may have initially conferred an advantage against infections from cattle and sheep. This evolutionary advantage, however, has morphed into a modern disadvantage, with these variants now implicated in MS, an autoimmune disease that damages the protective coating on nerve fibers.

Ancient DNA and Modern Disease

The research found that these MS-related genetic variations are more prevalent in northern Europe, where the Yamnaya migrated, than in southern Europe. This geographical disparity offers a compelling explanation for the higher rate of MS in northern Europeans. The study also highlighted the potential impact of the shift in human exposure to animal germs over time, suggesting that this may have caused the immune system to become unbalanced, leading to autoimmune diseases like MS.

Implications for the Future

The findings of this study not only shed light on the historical origins of MS but could also pave the way for new approaches to treatment. By understanding the genetic roots of autoimmune diseases, scientists may be able to ‘recalibrate’ the immune system in patients, potentially offering a new avenue for therapeutic intervention. Furthermore, the research opens the door for further investigations into other neurological and psychiatric conditions, emphasizing the enduring influence of our ancient DNA on modern health.

In conclusion, while this research has provided valuable insights into the geographical disparity in MS rates across Europe, further research is needed to confirm these links and to explore the full implications of these findings for the understanding and treatment of MS and other autoimmune diseases.

0
Europe Health
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
6 mins ago
Roberta Metsola: The 'Maltese Broker' Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst 'Qatargate'
Roberta Metsola, the youngest and first female President of the European Parliament in two decades, found herself amidst an unprecedented political storm. She played a crucial role in a police raid against MEP Marc Tarabella as part of a high-profile corruption probe, known as ‘Qatargate’. This scandal, which unfolded on December 10, 2022, revealed potential
Roberta Metsola: The 'Maltese Broker' Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst 'Qatargate'
Cold Wave and Heavy Showers Threaten European Grain Harvests
1 hour ago
Cold Wave and Heavy Showers Threaten European Grain Harvests
CT Gaming Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Success
1 hour ago
CT Gaming Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Success
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
23 mins ago
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
Germany's Struggle: Economic and Social Impacts of Rising Migrant Influx
60 mins ago
Germany's Struggle: Economic and Social Impacts of Rising Migrant Influx
EU Prepares for Structured Dialogue Amid Agricultural Protests and Policy Debates
1 hour ago
EU Prepares for Structured Dialogue Amid Agricultural Protests and Policy Debates
Latest Headlines
World News
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute
54 seconds
Academic Unity Spurs Birth of New Philosophy Journal Amid Editorial Dispute
Endometriosis Study Unveils Significant Link between Pain Catastrophizing and Disability
2 mins
Endometriosis Study Unveils Significant Link between Pain Catastrophizing and Disability
Pentagon Inspector General to Probe Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Mysterious Hospitalization
2 mins
Pentagon Inspector General to Probe Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Mysterious Hospitalization
AFCON 2023/2024: Five Strikers Set to Take Centre Stage
3 mins
AFCON 2023/2024: Five Strikers Set to Take Centre Stage
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal
4 mins
Tony Blair Ignored Warnings of Horizon IT System Flaws, Documents Reveal
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
4 mins
Jane Fonda's Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
4 mins
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Major Overhaul: A Response to Upcoming Scrutiny?
5 mins
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's Major Overhaul: A Response to Upcoming Scrutiny?
Roberta Metsola: The 'Maltese Broker' Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst 'Qatargate'
6 mins
Roberta Metsola: The 'Maltese Broker' Spearheading Anti-Corruption Reforms Amidst 'Qatargate'
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app