Link Between A1 Blood Type and Early Onset Stroke Risk Revealed

A correlation between the A1 blood type subgroup and increased risk of early onset stroke has been unearthed in a study published in 2022. This groundbreaking research analyzed data from 48 genetic studies involving approximately 600,000 controls and 17,000 stroke patients aged between 18 and 59 years. The study identified two crucial genetic locations linked with a heightened risk of early stroke, one of which is home to the genes determining blood type.

Understanding the Blood Type-Stoke Risk Connection

The study revealed that individuals with the A blood type variation had a 16% increased risk of experiencing a stroke before the age of 60. Interestingly, those with the O1 blood type variation were at a 12% reduced risk of early stroke compared to other blood types. This research underscores the intricate relationship between genetic factors and health outcomes.

Implications of the Study

Despite the increased risk for individuals with type A blood, the study maintains that the risk is relatively small and does not necessitate additional screening or vigilance. Stroke risks generally escalate after age 65, with most strokes occurring in individuals within this older age group in the United States. Notably, the research draws a distinction between the causes of strokes occurring early in life and those happening later, attributing early onset strokes to clot formation factors rather than atherosclerosis.

The B Blood Type and Stroke Risk

People with type B blood were found to have an 11% higher chance of suffering a stroke at any age, according to the research. Furthermore, the genetic sequence for blood types, known as the ‘ABO locus,’ is associated with coronary artery calcification and venous thrombosis.

The findings, published in the renowned journal Neurology, were based on a population mainly of European ancestry. Consequently, the findings signal the need for more diverse sample studies to better comprehend the implications of this research.