Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

In the wake of the massive Canadian wildfires that veiled North America in smoke this summer, new research is illuminating the long-lasting health hazards posed by wildfire smoke. Spearheading this study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, is Elliott Gall, an associate professor at Portland State’s Mechanical and Materials Engineering department. His focus is on the health risks associated with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), potent compounds found in wildfire smoke.

PAHs: A Silent Threat

PAHs are highly toxic compounds with the potential to trigger serious health consequences, including cancer, pregnancy complications, and lung disease. The insidious nature of these compounds lies in their propensity to adhere to indoor surfaces such as glass, cotton, and air filters. Their persistence means that they can linger for weeks or months after a wildfire, posing health risks long after the smoke has cleared.

Investigating PAH Accumulation

Gall’s study delved into the accumulation and retention of PAHs on different materials over four months. The initial findings reveal a concerning reality: PAHs remained at elevated levels for weeks post-exposure, with considerable reductions occurring only after 37 days, depending on the material. Washing cotton materials once or using commercial glass cleaner on glass surfaces can reduce PAHs by 60-80%. However, air filters, which cannot be cleaned, require replacement after heavy smoke exposure.

Implications and Future Research

The study underscores the importance of cleaning to minimize health risks from wildfire smoke. It also suggests that further research is needed to investigate other indoor materials and effective cleaning methods to reduce PAH exposure. As climate change amplifies the frequency and intensity of wildfires, understanding and mitigating the health risks associated with wildfire smoke becomes increasingly crucial.