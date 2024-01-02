en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Lingering Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke: Spotlight on Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons

In the wake of the massive Canadian wildfires that veiled North America in smoke this summer, new research is illuminating the long-lasting health hazards posed by wildfire smoke. Spearheading this study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, is Elliott Gall, an associate professor at Portland State’s Mechanical and Materials Engineering department. His focus is on the health risks associated with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), potent compounds found in wildfire smoke.

PAHs: A Silent Threat

PAHs are highly toxic compounds with the potential to trigger serious health consequences, including cancer, pregnancy complications, and lung disease. The insidious nature of these compounds lies in their propensity to adhere to indoor surfaces such as glass, cotton, and air filters. Their persistence means that they can linger for weeks or months after a wildfire, posing health risks long after the smoke has cleared.

Investigating PAH Accumulation

Gall’s study delved into the accumulation and retention of PAHs on different materials over four months. The initial findings reveal a concerning reality: PAHs remained at elevated levels for weeks post-exposure, with considerable reductions occurring only after 37 days, depending on the material. Washing cotton materials once or using commercial glass cleaner on glass surfaces can reduce PAHs by 60-80%. However, air filters, which cannot be cleaned, require replacement after heavy smoke exposure.

Implications and Future Research

The study underscores the importance of cleaning to minimize health risks from wildfire smoke. It also suggests that further research is needed to investigate other indoor materials and effective cleaning methods to reduce PAH exposure. As climate change amplifies the frequency and intensity of wildfires, understanding and mitigating the health risks associated with wildfire smoke becomes increasingly crucial.

0
Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment

By Hadeel Hashem

Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis

By BNN Correspondents

Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows

By BNN Correspondents

Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery ...
@Health · 2 mins
MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery ...
heart comment 0
Work Rumination: A Silent Threat to Romantic Relationships

By BNN Correspondents

Work Rumination: A Silent Threat to Romantic Relationships
Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition

By BNN Correspondents

Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition
Mother Donates Over 1,000 Onesies to NICUs, Inspired by Daughter’s Premature Birth

By BNN Correspondents

Mother Donates Over 1,000 Onesies to NICUs, Inspired by Daughter's Premature Birth
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients

By Geeta Pillai

Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
11 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Beverages on Tooth Discoloration during Chlorhexidine Treatment
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
23 seconds
Emma Heming Willis Advocates for Community Support Following Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
29 seconds
Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes Trump Over Insurrection Allegations and Potential Ballot Disqualification
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
56 seconds
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
1 min
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
1 min
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
2 mins
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
2 mins
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
2 mins
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
42 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app