Artists/Artwork

Linda Ronstadt’s Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
Linda Ronstadt’s Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez

Breaking ground on the rock music scene, Linda Ronstadt set the stage for future female artists with her chart-topping hits and sold-out performances. Her illustrious career, characterized by timeless tracks such as ‘Long, Long Time,’ ‘Blue Bayou,’ and ‘You’re No Good’, solidified her status in the music industry. With accolades including 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music awards, an Emmy Award, and an ALMA Award, Ronstadt’s influence in music is undeniable. Despite her career coming to an abrupt end due to a neurodegenerative condition, Ronstadt’s legacy continues to resonate in the music scene.

A Pioneering Influence in Rock Music

In 1978, Ronstadt emerged as the highest-paid woman in rock music, a testament to her prowess and influence. Her albums, which spanned various genres, received multiple certifications for their sales, a testament to her widespread appeal. Collaborations with renowned musicians further bolstered her reputation as a versatile and respected artist. From country to pop and Latin music, Ronstadt’s adaptability allowed her to blaze trails in an industry often dictated by trends and fleeting fame.

Retirement and Persistent Cultural Engagement

Ronstadt’s singing career took a heart-wrenching turn when she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013, which was later re-diagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy. Despite the devastating diagnosis and retirement from singing, she remained a resilient figure, continuing to engage in music and cultural scenes. Her spirit, undeterred by her condition, is a testament to her enduring passion for music and her commitment to her art.

From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic

As a testament to her lasting impact, a biopic of Ronstadt’s life is currently in the works. Directed by Oscar-nominated David O. Russell and featuring actress Selena Gomez as Ronstadt, the film promises to be a captivating exploration into the life and career of one of rock music’s most influential figures. With the film currently in pre-production, fans and music lovers alike eagerly anticipate this cinematic tribute to Ronstadt’s legacy.

Artists/Artwork
