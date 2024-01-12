Lincoln University Rocked by VP’s Suicide: Calls for Accountability Intensify

The vice president of student affairs at Lincoln University-Missouri, Dr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey, has died by suicide following ‘bullying and severe mistreatment,’ according to family sources. The tragedy has sparked significant unrest, including calls for the resignation of University President Dr. John Moseley, amid allegations that the administration failed to respond adequately to Dr. Bailey’s pleas for assistance.

Community Outcry and Protests

The community in Jefferson City, Missouri, is in uproar. Students and alumni of Lincoln University are rallying for accountability, using the hashtag #FireMoseley to disseminate their cause. Alexis Anginette Wells, a Lincoln University alumnus, has been particularly vocal on social media platforms, pressing for action and solidarity in the face of the university’s silence on mental health issues and workplace bullying.

Call for Leadership Change

Wells, along with other members of the Lincoln University alumni community, is urging others to write to the Board of Curators, seeking Dr. Moseley’s dismissal over allegations of poor leadership and a detrimental work environment. The university has made a statement on Facebook three days after Dr. Bailey’s death, but the content of that statement was not included in the provided content.

Aftermath of a Tragedy

As the community mourns the loss of Dr. Bailey, they are also demanding change and justice. The tragic event has opened a dialogue about the dire need for mental health support and the severe consequences of workplace bullying. Amidst the grief and outrage, there is a collective call for reform that echoes beyond the walls of Lincoln University and resonates with institutions worldwide grappling with similar issues.