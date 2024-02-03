Lincoln Music Community Rallies to Support Kushner and Adams in their Cancer Battles

Two stalwarts of the Lincoln, Nebraska music scene, Benjamin Kushner and Don 'DA' Adams, are engaged in a grave fight against cancer, a battle that's not just against the disease but also the overwhelming financial predicaments associated with their treatment. The music community of Lincoln is rallying around these two cherished figures, orchestrating fundraisers to financially buttress them in their crucible.

Benjamin Kushner: A Life in Harmony with Music, Now Fighting Leukaemia

Benjamin Kushner, a celebrated figure in Lincoln's music industry for his involvement with bands like The Millions, The Mezcal Brothers, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, and the Wondermonds, was diagnosed with stage 4 leukemia in 2017. Initially, a new medication had been effective in keeping the disease in check, but the cancer has resurfaced, necessitating further treatments that come with an exorbitant price tag. With no income stream, Kushner is confronted with the daunting task of managing these escalating medical expenses.

To alleviate some of this financial pressure, his daughter Marina has taken the initiative to organize a pottery sale fundraiser. The event, which boasts contributions from faculty and students of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will feature work by renowned ceramicists Margaret Bohls and Pete Pinnell. Proceeds from this fundraiser, which includes an online component, will be used to offset Kushner's medical costs. Additional musical events are also in the pipeline to generate further support.

Don 'DA' Adams: A Pillar of Lincoln's Music Scene in His Own Battle

Don 'DA' Adams, revered as the production manager at Pinnacle Bank Arena and a vital cog in the machinery of Lincoln's music landscape, is also grappling with a serious health crisis. Initially diagnosed with a throat tumor, the cancer later metastasized to his abdomen. Having undergone radiation treatment, Adams is now undergoing chemotherapy. His medical condition has forced him into unpaid leave, resulting in a struggle to meet the high insurance premiums required for his treatment.

A fundraiser aptly titled 'Help for Donald 'DA' Adams' has been established on GoFundMe, and donations can also be directed to his Venmo account. These efforts are aimed at providing Adams with the financial resources needed to combat his illness.

A Community United in Support

The Lincoln music community is standing firm behind Kushner and Adams, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the local music scene and recognizing the urgency of their need for support. The ongoing efforts to assist them are a testament to the communal spirit intrinsic to the local music industry, underscoring the adage that in times of crisis, music indeed brings people together.