Lincoln Music Community Bands Together in Support of Ailing Musicians

The Lincoln music community, a vibrant tapestry of artists, performers, and enthusiasts, is rallying around two of its pillars, Benjamin Kushner and Don 'DA' Adams, as they face a grueling battle with cancer.

Benjamin Kushner: The Resilient Melodist

Known for his influential role in the '90s band The Millions and his recent performances with The Mezcal Brothers, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, and the Wondermonds, Benjamin Kushner is confronting a recurrent stage 4 leukemia. A promising new drug had initially kept his cancer in check, yet the disease has now reemerged, necessitating expensive treatments. With Kushner's music career on hold, he is currently without income.

In response to her father's predicament, Marina Kushner has stepped up to organize a series of fundraisers. The first of these is a pottery sale featuring distinctive works from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty and students. The funds raised will directly aid in offsetting Kushner's mounting medical expenses, providing a beacon of hope amidst challenging times.

Don 'DA' Adams: The Unseen Maestro

Another key figure in the Lincoln music community, Don 'DA' Adams, the production manager at Pinnacle Bank Arena, is undergoing chemotherapy for a throat tumor that has metastasized to his abdomen. Adams' influential roles have extended to the Nebraska State Fair, Pershing Auditorium, and various other local venues, underlining his instrumental contributions to the local music scene.

As Adams grapples with the dual burdens of his health crisis and unpaid medical leave, Pete Franks has launched a GoFundMe campaign. The campaign aims to cushion the financial strain Adams is facing due to high insurance premiums and other expenses associated with his treatment.

A Symphony of Support

The Lincoln music community, renowned for its unity and camaraderie, is being called to lend their support. Both Kushner and Adams, with their indelible contributions to the local music scene, are now relying on this community to help them overcome their health challenges and eventually return to their pivotal roles in the world of music that they so passionately serve.