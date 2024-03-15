Limit Alcohol, Eat Healthy: Dr. Dakum's Kidney Protection Tips for Nigerians

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Dr. Patrick Dakum, CEO of the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria and Labour Party's Plateau gubernatorial candidate, emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle to fend off kidney diseases. In a goodwill message delivered in Jos, Dakum highlighted the necessity of regular exercise, balanced diet, adequate sleep, and avoidance of harmful habits such as smoking to maintain kidney health.

Understanding Kidney Health

Dr. Dakum outlined that hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and kidney inflammation are principal causes of kidney ailments. He stressed the dangers of self-medication and excessive consumption of processed foods, advocating instead for regular fruit and vegetable intake. This year's World Kidney Day theme underscores the escalating burden of chronic kidney diseases and the urgency of achieving optimal kidney care.

The Cost of Negligence

Dr. Dakum pointed to alarming statistics indicating that kidney diseases claim 272,400 lives annually in Nigeria. The financial burden of treatment, including dialysis, medication, and kidney transplants, can lead to financial ruin for many families. With kidney disease projected to become the fifth leading cause of death globally by 2040, Dakum called for increased government action in awareness and treatment subsidy.

Call to Action

The IHVN chief executive appealed to government entities to bolster awareness campaigns and consider treatment subsidies for kidney disease patients. He also warned that the ongoing economic challenges and hyperinflation in Nigeria could exacerbate the death toll from kidney diseases. As the nation grapples with these health and economic issues, Dakum's message serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of lifestyle choices in preventing chronic diseases.