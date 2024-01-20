Lifetime's 'Dying In Plain Sight' Illuminates the Harsh Realities of Eating Disorders

Today, Lifetime premiered a poignant film, 'Dying In Plain Sight,' shedding light on the harsh realities of eating disorders within a familial context. The movie, based on true events, artfully captures the story of Morgan Cruz, a high school student grappling with obesity, and her mother Kim, who becomes overly focused on 'clean eating' after leaving her unfaithful husband.

Unraveling the Hidden Struggles

Kim's newfound obsession with a healthier lifestyle blinds her to the fact that her daughter has stopped eating altogether. The movie deftly illustrates how Morgan's initial weight loss is met with applause, masking the severe health implications she silently endures. The harsh reality of her situation is only realized when she is hospitalized due to life-threatening malnutrition, a devastating consequence of her eating disorder.

The Role of Family and Society

'Dying In Plain Sight' doesn't shy away from highlighting the negative influence Kim's disordered eating has on Morgan. It explores how the praise for Morgan's weight loss and Kim's obsession with 'clean eating' inadvertently fuels Morgan's disorder. The movie successfully highlights the societal pressure and family dynamics that often contribute to the development and perpetuation of such disorders.

Where to Watch 'Dying In Plain Sight'

For those interested in watching 'Dying In Plain Sight,' it is available for streaming on Lifetime through various services. These include Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling, each with different trials and subscription packages tailored to suit a range of preferences and budgets. Philo offers a free trial and focuses on entertainment channels; DirecTV Stream boasts a variety of channels, while Sling offers discounts for new subscribers.