Health

Lifestyle Changes: Key to Managing Prediabetes and Preventing Type 2 Diabetes

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Lifestyle Changes: Key to Managing Prediabetes and Preventing Type 2 Diabetes

Dr. Ashu Rastogi, an associate professor at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, is placing a spotlight on the pressing issue of prediabetes and its progression to Type 2 diabetes. He strongly advocates for the crucial role of lifestyle changes in managing this condition and preventing its further development.

Significance of Lifestyle Intervention Programs

A study featured in JAMA Medical News underscored the benefits of lifestyle intervention programs, which encompass weight management, a healthier diet, and increased physical activity. The results were noteworthy, leading to improved blood glucose levels, Body Mass Index (BMI), and triglycerides in individuals identified as prediabetic. These programs, like the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) in the USA, have demonstrated a 58% reduction in the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes through non-pharmacological interventions.

Prediabetes: A Silent Health Crisis

Dr. Rastogi emphasizes that prediabetes should be recognized as a significant health condition, highlighting its high conversion rate to diabetes and associated complications. This is of particular concern in India, where there is a growing prevalence of diabetes and metabolic disorders such as obesity, hypertension, and high cholesterol. As a result, he is urging policy changes for early screening and interventions.

India’s Rising Metabolic Disorders

The rise in metabolic diseases in India can be attributed to sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits. Dr. Rastogi recommends a structured routine of diet and exercise to combat this growing issue. He points out that losing just 5% of body weight can reduce the risk of diabetes by 60%. Furthermore, he stresses the necessity of maintaining consistent lifestyle practices without indulging in ‘cheat days’ to effectively combat diabetes and other metabolic disorders.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

