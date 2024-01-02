Lifestyle Changes: Key to Managing Prediabetes and Preventing Type 2 Diabetes

Dr. Ashu Rastogi, an associate professor at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, is placing a spotlight on the pressing issue of prediabetes and its progression to Type 2 diabetes. He strongly advocates for the crucial role of lifestyle changes in managing this condition and preventing its further development.

Significance of Lifestyle Intervention Programs

A study featured in JAMA Medical News underscored the benefits of lifestyle intervention programs, which encompass weight management, a healthier diet, and increased physical activity. The results were noteworthy, leading to improved blood glucose levels, Body Mass Index (BMI), and triglycerides in individuals identified as prediabetic. These programs, like the Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) in the USA, have demonstrated a 58% reduction in the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes through non-pharmacological interventions.

Prediabetes: A Silent Health Crisis

Dr. Rastogi emphasizes that prediabetes should be recognized as a significant health condition, highlighting its high conversion rate to diabetes and associated complications. This is of particular concern in India, where there is a growing prevalence of diabetes and metabolic disorders such as obesity, hypertension, and high cholesterol. As a result, he is urging policy changes for early screening and interventions.

India’s Rising Metabolic Disorders

The rise in metabolic diseases in India can be attributed to sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits. Dr. Rastogi recommends a structured routine of diet and exercise to combat this growing issue. He points out that losing just 5% of body weight can reduce the risk of diabetes by 60%. Furthermore, he stresses the necessity of maintaining consistent lifestyle practices without indulging in ‘cheat days’ to effectively combat diabetes and other metabolic disorders.