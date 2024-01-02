en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

LifeStream’s Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
LifeStream’s Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving

A pivotal Blood Drive, orchestrated by LifeStream, is slated for January 11 at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. This event will engage participants in a noble cause, rewarding their invaluable contributions with a complimentary ‘Give Where You Live’ t-shirt. Additionally, every donor will receive a mini-physical examination, a gesture that underlines LifeStream’s commitment not just to collect blood, but to ensure the well-being of those generously providing it.

Blood Drive: The Gift of Life

The initiative is an opportunity for individuals to give the simplest, yet most profound gift one can give: the gift of life. Those who donate during this event will be rewarded with a unique LifeStream ‘Give Where You Live’ t-shirt, a symbol of their selfless contribution.

Health check: An Added Benefit

But the rewards for donors extend beyond the tangible. Along with their donation, participants will also undergo a mini-physical examination covering various health indicators. This includes checks on their blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron levels, and body temperature. This mini-check-up is aimed at ensuring the health of the donors while providing them with insights into their health status.

Access to Health Data

Following their donation, the results of the mini-physical will be posted on a private online portal. This ensures that donors can conveniently access their health information whenever they wish, adding another layer of value to their act of giving.

Interested parties are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the blood drive by dialing 1-800-879-4484 or by visiting LifeStream’s website at LStream.org. But even without an appointment, individuals are welcomed to walk in and make their contribution. In the end, it’s not just about the blood that’s donated, but the lives that are touched and potentially saved.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children

By Dil Bar Irshad

Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals

By Quadri Adejumo

Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior

By Mazhar Abbas

Ohio Sees Surge in Calls to Gambling Addiction Hotline Amid Sports Betting Expansion

By BNN Correspondents

Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw ...
@Crime · 1 min
Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw ...
heart comment 0
Mechanicsburg Man Dies in Car Crash, ‘Probable Acute Coronary Event’ Cited as Cause

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Mechanicsburg Man Dies in Car Crash, 'Probable Acute Coronary Event' Cited as Cause
Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests

By Wojciech Zylm

Aprinox Users Face Higher Risk of Hyponatremia, Study Suggests
49ers’ Running Back Conundrum: Balancing Mitchell and McCaffrey

By Salman Khan

49ers' Running Back Conundrum: Balancing Mitchell and McCaffrey
Academic’s Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
Latest Headlines
World News
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
24 seconds
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
35 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
36 seconds
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
36 seconds
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
37 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
40 seconds
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
42 seconds
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
49 seconds
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
1 min
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
37 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
41 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app