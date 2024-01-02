LifeStream’s Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving

A pivotal Blood Drive, orchestrated by LifeStream, is slated for January 11 at the El Centro Regional Medical Center. This event will engage participants in a noble cause, rewarding their invaluable contributions with a complimentary ‘Give Where You Live’ t-shirt. Additionally, every donor will receive a mini-physical examination, a gesture that underlines LifeStream’s commitment not just to collect blood, but to ensure the well-being of those generously providing it.

Blood Drive: The Gift of Life

The initiative is an opportunity for individuals to give the simplest, yet most profound gift one can give: the gift of life. Those who donate during this event will be rewarded with a unique LifeStream ‘Give Where You Live’ t-shirt, a symbol of their selfless contribution.

Health check: An Added Benefit

But the rewards for donors extend beyond the tangible. Along with their donation, participants will also undergo a mini-physical examination covering various health indicators. This includes checks on their blood pressure, pulse, cholesterol levels, iron levels, and body temperature. This mini-check-up is aimed at ensuring the health of the donors while providing them with insights into their health status.

Access to Health Data

Following their donation, the results of the mini-physical will be posted on a private online portal. This ensures that donors can conveniently access their health information whenever they wish, adding another layer of value to their act of giving.

Interested parties are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the blood drive by dialing 1-800-879-4484 or by visiting LifeStream’s website at LStream.org. But even without an appointment, individuals are welcomed to walk in and make their contribution. In the end, it’s not just about the blood that’s donated, but the lives that are touched and potentially saved.