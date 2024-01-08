Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up to Aid Patients After Sudden Closure of RCCA

In a sudden turn of events in 2023, the abrupt closure of Recovery Connections Centers of America Inc. (RCCA) left a gaping void in the health care system, affecting hundreds of patients, including 750 Rhode Islanders. The crisis was further deepened when the FBI arrested RCCA’s CEO, Michael Brier, and a supervisory counselor, Mi Ok Bruining, on charges related to a large-scale health care fraud scheme. This shocking revelation, impacting around 1,500 patients and involving around $15 million in substandard treatment payments, sent waves of concern across the healthcare sector.

Lifespan Recovery Center Steps Up

Amid this chaotic scenario, the Lifespan Recovery Center, operated by Lifespan Corp., rose to the challenge. Taking immediate action, it provided continuity of care for those left in the lurch. It became the beacon of hope in a time of crisis, displaying resilience and commitment to patient care. The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals responded swiftly, issuing an alert for treatment providers to increase access to essential medications for addiction treatment.

Quick Implementation and Solid Results

Lifespan’s Division of Addiction Medicine, with astute foresight and efficient planning, quickly implemented a plan to accommodate the displaced patients. The result was a significant increase in new patient calls, and the successful treatment of 171 former RCCA patients. Lifespan provided assessments, medication maintenance, and substance use/mental health counseling tailored to the individual needs of each patient. The increase in patient calls was significant, with a 53% surge in March and a 20% rise in April.

Commitment to Patient Well-being

Leading the efforts, Dr. Cecilia Fix, Director of Lifespan’s Division of Addiction Medicine, highlighted the organization’s rapid response and unflinching commitment to patient well-being. She ensured that affected individuals received the necessary services during this critical time. Her leadership, along with the collective efforts of Lifespan, ensured that the patients did not suffer due to the fraudulent activities of a few individuals. In the face of adversity, Lifespan Recovery Center showcased its commitment to its mission, providing a lifeline to those affected by the sudden closure of RCCA.