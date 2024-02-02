LifePlan: New Location, Expanded Reach in Southwest Michigan

In a significant development, the non-profit, faith-based holistic resource center, LifePlan, has unveiled its new facility in Benton Harbor, Southwest Michigan. This move heralds an era of expanded support for young families, offering them increased access to essential resources centered around pregnancy, parenting, and relationships.

Relocation to Serve Better

The relocation from their former downtown location is a strategic move by LifePlan, borne out of necessity as the organization outgrew its previous space. The new facility on Napier Avenue not only offers more room but also improves the center's accessibility, making it easier for the community to avail of its services. Executive Director, Lyndon Azcuna, has underscored the importance of the center's location in ensuring effective service delivery to the community.

But LifePlan's growth is not stopping here. The organization has set its sights on expanding its outreach further to South Bend. A new location is slated to open there within the year, marking LifePlan's ambition to extend its vital support to more young families in the region.

A Lifeline for Young Families

LifePlan's mission and its dedicated work have made it a lifeline for young families in the Southwest Michigan area. With its focus on education and resources for pregnancy, parenting, and relationships, the center has been a beacon of support for those in need. The new facility in Benton Harbor and the planned expansion to South Bend are a testament to LifePlan's commitment to continue being a valuable resource for the community.