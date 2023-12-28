en English
Health

Lifeblood to Lift Ban on Gay Blood Donations in Move Towards Inclusivity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:45 am EST
In a significant stride towards greater inclusivity, Lifeblood, Australia’s national blood donation organization, is set to revolutionize its policies by lifting the longstanding ban on gay blood donations. This initiative forms part of a larger effort to expand the donor pool and meet the escalating need for blood donations, particularly in light of the imminent New Year.

Lifeblood’s Plasma Pathway Plan

Lifeblood has outlined plans to implement a ‘plasma pathway’ in 2024, allowing all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation, to donate plasma without any preceding wait period. Furthermore, Lifeblood intends to submit a proposal to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) advocating for a gender-neutral approach to blood donation.

Global Trend Towards Inclusivity

The proposed changes have been met with enthusiasm by LGBTQI advocates and organizations such as Let Us Give, who view the decision as a significant stride towards blood equality for gay, bi, and trans Australians. This move mirrors a global trend, with countries such as the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands replacing their blanket bans on gay blood donations with more inclusive policies. These countries have also adopted individual risk assessments, reflecting a broader shift towards more inclusive blood donation policies.

Addressing the Urgent Need for Blood

This initiative by Lifeblood is crucial to address the urgent need for blood donations, especially with the specific call to action for more people to donate before the New Year. The organization emphasizes the importance of inclusivity in blood donation policies to ensure a steady and diverse supply of blood for those in need. This step reflects the ongoing shift in societal attitudes towards blood donation and the importance of ensuring that everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, can contribute to this lifesaving cause.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

