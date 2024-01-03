en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Life Saving Bank: A Lifeline for Expecting Mothers in Spiti Valley

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:20 pm EST
Life Saving Bank: A Lifeline for Expecting Mothers in Spiti Valley

In a move of great humanitarian significance, the administration of Spiti valley is launching the Life Saving Bank initiative, aimed at bridging the healthcare gap in this geographically isolated region. The initiative, slated for an official launch on January 26, will initially extend financial aid to pregnant women, and eventually broaden its scope to include individuals suffering from chronic diseases like cancer and heart conditions.

High Altitude, High Hurdles

Spiti valley, perched at an altitude of 14,000 feet in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, is one of the highest inhabited regions worldwide. This topographical distinction, however, translates into limited healthcare facilities, a challenge that the Life Saving Bank aims to address. The area has a low population density and saw a negative population growth rate from 2001 to 2011, underscoring the dire need for improved healthcare services.

Community-Driven Healthcare

The Life Saving Bank Committee, composed of the heads of various government offices, will steer this initiative. The committee will operate with a clearly outlined fee structure for members, ensuring transparency and community involvement. Funded by government employees through a nominal categorized fee, the initiative is poised to alleviate the financial hardships faced by pregnant women, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Assessment and Assistance

Financial assistance from the Life Saving Bank will be granted after a meticulous assessment and review of necessary documents by a committee. This process ensures that aid reaches those who need it most, minimizing misuse and ensuring the initiative’s effectiveness. The Life Saving Bank is seen as a significant stride towards supporting marginalized communities in Spiti, amplifying their resilience in the face of geographical and economic challenges.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment

By BNN Correspondents

Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year's Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes

By Olalekan Adigun

Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital ...
@Canada · 9 mins
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital ...
heart comment 0
Ghana’s Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Biden’s Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism

By Momen Zellmi

Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism
Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support
Joyful Beginnings: Belize Celebrates New Year’s Day with Birth of Four Babies

By Nitish Verma

Joyful Beginnings: Belize Celebrates New Year’s Day with Birth of Four Babies
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Ro Khanna Proposes Political Reform for Greater Integrity
28 seconds
Rep. Ro Khanna Proposes Political Reform for Greater Integrity
Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey
34 seconds
Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey
Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87
37 seconds
Basketball Legend Gus Alfieri Passes Away at 87
Classified UFO Briefing Set for House Oversight Committee
44 seconds
Classified UFO Briefing Set for House Oversight Committee
Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment
46 seconds
Broward Jail Violence: Spotlight on Inmate Mistreatment
Point Pleasant Beach Triumphs Over Keansburg, Ends Losing Streak
46 seconds
Point Pleasant Beach Triumphs Over Keansburg, Ends Losing Streak
Fascist or Not? Controversy Ignites Over Terminology in Finnish Politics
47 seconds
Fascist or Not? Controversy Ignites Over Terminology in Finnish Politics
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
5 mins
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
5 mins
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
15 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
24 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app