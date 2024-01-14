Life in Space: A Discussion on Ethical Dimensions and Health Challenges

In an era when the world is contemplating the next frontier of human exploration, an upcoming BioEthics Breakfast Club talk at a university’s Life Sciences Center seeks to delve into the ethical dimensions of life in space. Titled ‘Life in Space,’ the discussion will be led by Timiebi Aganaba and Cheryl Nickerson, experts in the field of space exploration.

Space Ethics: Exploring the Landscape

The talk will focus on ethical questions related to space activity, particularly the use of the space environment and the impacts of certain activities. Aganaba, who specializes in global space governance law, will shed light on the legal implications of space exploration. On the other hand, Nickerson, whose research focuses on astronaut health and well-being, will discuss the physiological challenges faced by astronauts.

Health and Safety in Space

The event aims to address the challenges faced by astronauts and civilian space travelers, with particular attention to health and safety in space. Ethical concerns such as the risks of contamination during missions to Mars and the long-term effects of deep space on humans will be explored. Nickerson’s research has demonstrated that space travel can impact the immune system, and that unexpected microbial and human cellular responses occur in reduced gravity and radiation environments.

Combating Infectious Disease: Strategies On and Off Earth

Nickerson’s team is developing strategies to combat infectious disease in space and on Earth. These strategies could prove vital in ensuring the well-being of astronauts during long space missions, and could also offer insights into disease prevention and treatment here on Earth. The talk will also tackle the potential risks of bringing contaminants back to Earth and their implications for human health and spaceflight traveler performance.