Health

25-Year-Old Liam Inglis Death Highlights Drug Misuse Consequences, Inquest Reveals Support

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
25-Year-Old Liam Inglis Death Highlights Drug Misuse Consequences, Inquest Reveals Support

In a tragic turn of events, Liam Inglis, a 25-year-old man from Lineside, Dereham, was found lifeless at a friend’s residence on October 29, 2022. Despite the immediate response of paramedics, who performed CPR, Inglis was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a somber day for his loved ones and the community.

An inquest conducted at the Norfolk Coroner’s Court on January 10, painted a clearer picture of the circumstances leading to Inglis’ untimely demise. The medical cause of death was revealed to be combined drug toxicity, a lethal confluence of substances that overwhelmed his system.

Remembering Liam Inglis

Liam Inglis, recognized for his endearing personality, was remembered with a tearful tribute by his grandmother, Diane Fox. She described him as a funny, caring, and loving individual. Fox also revealed that Inglis had a learning disability and that his trustful nature had, unfortunately, made him a target of manipulation by others.

The court underscored the commendable and ‘unwavering support’ of Diane Fox, as highlighted in the Social Services report. Despite the difficult circumstances, Mrs. Fox was a pillar of strength and support for her grandson, offering him unconditional love and care.

Health Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

