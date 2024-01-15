25-Year-Old Liam Inglis Death Highlights Drug Misuse Consequences, Inquest Reveals Support

In a tragic turn of events, Liam Inglis, a 25-year-old man from Lineside, Dereham, was found lifeless at a friend’s residence on October 29, 2022. Despite the immediate response of paramedics, who performed CPR, Inglis was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a somber day for his loved ones and the community.

An inquest conducted at the Norfolk Coroner’s Court on January 10, painted a clearer picture of the circumstances leading to Inglis’ untimely demise. The medical cause of death was revealed to be combined drug toxicity, a lethal confluence of substances that overwhelmed his system.

Remembering Liam Inglis

Liam Inglis, recognized for his endearing personality, was remembered with a tearful tribute by his grandmother, Diane Fox. She described him as a funny, caring, and loving individual. Fox also revealed that Inglis had a learning disability and that his trustful nature had, unfortunately, made him a target of manipulation by others.

The court underscored the commendable and ‘unwavering support’ of Diane Fox, as highlighted in the Social Services report. Despite the difficult circumstances, Mrs. Fox was a pillar of strength and support for her grandson, offering him unconditional love and care.