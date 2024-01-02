en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fire

Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage

The Lexington Fire Department, grappling with a shortage of around 20 firefighters, has issued a call for new recruits. The city ordinance stipulates a minimum of 622 firefighters, a mandate the department is striving to meet. The unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic have escalated this recruitment challenge. The pandemic’s repercussions have significantly altered work environments and habits, complicating the department’s recruitment efforts.

Meticulous Recruitment and Training

Aspiring firefighters must navigate a rigorous recruitment process. The department’s selection protocol includes written exams, physical agility tests, interviews, background checks, and medical exams. Those who succeed enroll in a comprehensive training program, equipping them to emerge as certified firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

Addressing the Psychological Strains

Recognizing the mental toll that firefighting can exact, the department has implemented mental health programs. These initiatives underline the department’s commitment to supporting its personnel as they navigate the psychological strains inherent in their roles.

Compensation and Career Advancement

Newly recruited firefighters stand to earn over $53,000 annually. The compensation package also includes additional benefits and a 25-year retirement plan. Moreover, the department offers opportunities for promotion, ensuring that committed firefighters can advance their careers.

Lieutenant Chris MacFarlane, a representative of the department, emphasizes the challenging nature of the job but also its rewarding aspect. Above all, he underlines the commitment to community service that this role demands, inviting those who share this dedication to apply.

0
Fire Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fatal Fire in Monroe County, Followed by Second Blaze Causing Significant Damage

By Quadri Adejumo

Christmas Eve Fire Devastates Rochford Industrial Site, Furniture Outlets Main Distribution Center Heavily Affected

By Israel Ojoko

Taylorsville, Utah Home Blaze Forces Eight People and Four Dogs Out

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Major Fire at CMR Shopping Mall in Hyderabad Causes Significant Damage, No Casualties

By Dil Bar Irshad

Explosion at Newly Opened LiBatt Recycling Sparks Major Fire Response ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Explosion at Newly Opened LiBatt Recycling Sparks Major Fire Response ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Fire Claims Two Lives Outside Nettleton: An In-depth Report

By Rizwan Shah

Tragic Fire Claims Two Lives Outside Nettleton: An In-depth Report
Pikeville Fire Department’s Chief Paul Swafford Retires After 47 years of Service

By Dil Bar Irshad

Pikeville Fire Department's Chief Paul Swafford Retires After 47 years of Service
Arson Suspected in Waterloo Road Fire: 73-year-old Man Arrested

By BNN Correspondents

Arson Suspected in Waterloo Road Fire: 73-year-old Man Arrested
New Year’s Fireworks Incidents Surge by 190% in Honolulu

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Fireworks Incidents Surge by 190% in Honolulu
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
16 seconds
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
19 seconds
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
36 seconds
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry
37 seconds
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry
Team USA Advances to Semifinals of 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship
52 seconds
Team USA Advances to Semifinals of 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship
Santa Barbara County's 3rd District Supervisorial Seat Up for Grabs: Hartmann, Osborne, Troise Vie for Position
54 seconds
Santa Barbara County's 3rd District Supervisorial Seat Up for Grabs: Hartmann, Osborne, Troise Vie for Position
Robeson County: A Balance of Progress and Challenges
1 min
Robeson County: A Balance of Progress and Challenges
Sierra Leone: In the Grip of 'Kush', the Zombie Drug
1 min
Sierra Leone: In the Grip of 'Kush', the Zombie Drug
Unexpected Hero Arises: Kristoffer Klaesson's Notable Performance for Leeds United
3 mins
Unexpected Hero Arises: Kristoffer Klaesson's Notable Performance for Leeds United
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app