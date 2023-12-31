Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement

Renowned Scottish musician, Lewis Capaldi, known for his chart-topping hit “Someone You Loved”, has broken his six-month career hiatus to update fans on his health journey. The break was prompted by his struggles with Tourette’s syndrome and anxiety, which became particularly challenging during his Glastonbury set in June 2023. At just 27, Capaldi had to make the tough decision to step back from the limelight to prioritize his mental and physical wellbeing.

Managing Tourette’s and Anxiety

During his hiatus, Capaldi worked closely with medical professionals to better manage his condition. He reported significant improvements in dealing with his Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary noises and movements known as tics. This condition often coexists with other disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). While there is no known cure for Tourette’s, treatments can help manage the symptoms and significantly improve the quality of life for individuals living with the condition.

New Music Announcement

Alongside his health update, Capaldi delighted his fans with the announcement of an extended version of his album “Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent“. This new release contains five additional songs and will be available at midnight on New Year’s Day. This reveal marks a precious moment for Capaldi’s supporters who have stood by him throughout his health struggles.

Resonating with Fans

Capaldi’s candidness about his journey, including in his Netflix documentary “How I’m Feeling Now“, has resonated deeply with his audience. His honesty and transparency about his struggles have been met with substantial support from his fans. As Capaldi continues to focus on his health, he also shared his thoughts on potentially creating new music before returning to performing. His journey serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is always room for hope, healing, and music.