en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:42 am EST
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement

Renowned Scottish musician, Lewis Capaldi, known for his chart-topping hit “Someone You Loved”, has broken his six-month career hiatus to update fans on his health journey. The break was prompted by his struggles with Tourette’s syndrome and anxiety, which became particularly challenging during his Glastonbury set in June 2023. At just 27, Capaldi had to make the tough decision to step back from the limelight to prioritize his mental and physical wellbeing.

Managing Tourette’s and Anxiety

During his hiatus, Capaldi worked closely with medical professionals to better manage his condition. He reported significant improvements in dealing with his Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary noises and movements known as tics. This condition often coexists with other disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). While there is no known cure for Tourette’s, treatments can help manage the symptoms and significantly improve the quality of life for individuals living with the condition.

New Music Announcement

Alongside his health update, Capaldi delighted his fans with the announcement of an extended version of his album “Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent“. This new release contains five additional songs and will be available at midnight on New Year’s Day. This reveal marks a precious moment for Capaldi’s supporters who have stood by him throughout his health struggles.

Resonating with Fans

Capaldi’s candidness about his journey, including in his Netflix documentary “How I’m Feeling Now“, has resonated deeply with his audience. His honesty and transparency about his struggles have been met with substantial support from his fans. As Capaldi continues to focus on his health, he also shared his thoughts on potentially creating new music before returning to performing. His journey serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is always room for hope, healing, and music.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Buzzing in the Ears: An Unusual Symptom of Hypertension

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise

By Wojciech Zylm

India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaz ...
@Health · 49 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaz ...
heart comment 0
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed

By Ebenezer Mensah

Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed
Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively

By BNN Correspondents

Hangover Relief for New Year 2024: Tips to Start the Year Positively
Legionnaires’ Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny

By BNN Correspondents

Legionnaires' Disease Claims Life of Massachusetts Resident: New Hampshire Resort Under Scrutiny
5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic

By Dil Bar Irshad

5 Foods for Youthful Skin: Recommendations from Sozo Aesthetic Clinic
Latest Headlines
World News
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
36 seconds
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
47 seconds
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
3 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
7 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
10 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
10 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
11 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
11 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
12 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
49 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app