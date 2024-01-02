en English
Health

Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
Chest CT Scans: A Valuable Tool in COVID-19 Detection

In the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, one study has turned to chest CT scans as a critical tool in detecting the virus. The research, conducted in Iran, analyzed CT scans from 133 patients across four different waves of the epidemic. The resulting dataset, named COVID MAH CT, comprises images converted to TIFF format for meticulous analysis. The scans highlight positive radiological findings, which have been classified into three distinct patterns: ground glass opacities, crazy pavement, and consolidation.

Decoding the Diagnostic Process

The resolution of any diagnostic disagreements involved a majority agreement among three certified radiologists. To enhance the scope of the study, two versions of the dataset were created. The first, a 3D version, includes full chest CT volumes, while the second, a 2D version, consists of 4442 slices that reveal signs of pulmonary infection. Also captured was essential clinical data, including age, gender, and scan parameters.

Employing Advanced Techniques in COVID-19 Detection

Researchers utilized advanced techniques like transfer learning with pre-trained models such as VGG19, InceptionV3, ResNet50V2, Xception, MobileNetV2, and DenseNet169 to detect COVID-19 in CT slides. The traditional multiclass classification function of the pre-trained models was replaced by a binary classification model. To prevent overfitting, a Dropout layer was added to the models. The study underscores the importance of patient-level analysis in ensuring an accurate diagnosis and treatment. It suggests that relying solely on slide-level analysis may not suffice.

Beyond the detection of COVID-19, the study also stresses the critical role of imaging studies, particularly chest CT scans, in monitoring severely ill COVID-19 patients, especially those admitted to the ICU. The findings demonstrate the increased risk of barotrauma in COVID-19 patients and the significance of multidisciplinary collaboration between radiologists and anesthesiologists. The imaging findings of main complications in critical COVID-19 patients, such as pneumothorax and pneumomediastinum, are also brought to light.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

