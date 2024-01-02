en English
AI & ML

Leveraging AI for New Year’s Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing

As the clock struck midnight, ringing in 2024, countless individuals around the globe set forth their New Year’s resolutions. For many, these resolutions revolve around health and fitness—weight loss, improved mobility, increased activity levels. Yet, the path to these goals can often seem daunting. However, two standout AI tools—ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing—offer compelling solutions.

Articulating Goals with ChatGPT

ChatGPT, celebrated for its conversational interface, assists users in crystallizing their fitness objectives. It does so by engaging in a dialogue, asking probing questions, and remembering past interactions. Additionally, ChatGPT can create tailored workout regimens based on the user’s schedule, preferences, and dietary habits—acting as a personal fitness trainer, minus the hefty fee. But it’s important to note that ChatGPT’s data is current only up until January 2022. As such, it might not supply the freshest exercise videos or web links.

Copilot with Bing: Real-Time Fitness Information

Copilot with Bing can fill this information gap. By providing real-time data from the web, it supplements ChatGPT’s capabilities. Instructions, photos, even videos for exercises—Copilot with Bing delivers it all. It’s like having a fitness encyclopedia at your fingertips.

Consistency and Motivation with AI

Consistency and motivation—two critical elements in any fitness journey—can be boosted by these AI tools. By providing personalized advice, workout plans, and real-time information, they help users stay on track towards their fitness goals. And for those seeking additional, personalized tech-related fitness advice, feel free to reach out to me on X (formerly Twitter).

AI & ML Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

