Leukemia in Nigeria: An Overview of Types, Causes, and Advances in Treatment

In the health landscape of Nigeria, leukemia, a form of cancer originating in the blood and bone marrow, has been a focus of concern, accounting for 5.9% of all cancer cases in 2020. The disease is characterized by the overproduction of abnormal white blood cells, which impede the body’s ability to combat infections and impact the production of other essential blood components like red blood cells and platelets. With 124,815 new cases reported in the same year, leukemia’s incidence ranked lower than other cancers such as breast, prostate, cervical, and colorectal.

Unpacking Leukemia: Types and Prevalence

Leukemia is subdivided into four primary types: acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). ALL is prevalent primarily in children, while CLL is more common in adults. Despite the variations in types, if considered as one group, leukemia would represent the largest cancer group globally, surpassing even breast cancer.

Leukemia: A Puzzle of Causes

The exact causes of leukemia remain elusive to the medical community. However, genetic factors and environmental influences, including exposure to smoking, benzene, and radiation, have been identified as potential contributors. Leukemia begins in the bone marrow, and changes in its cells’ genetics often trigger the disease.

Advancements: A Beacon of Hope

Significant advancements in leukemia treatment, particularly for children, have been made, with new therapies like CAR T-cell therapy providing a beacon of hope for future treatments. The prognosis for leukemia has improved, with an overall five-year survival rate for adults at more than 66%, indicating a promising future in the battle against this disease.

The battle against leukemia was brought into the spotlight with the recent passing of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, following a prolonged fight against the disease. His deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been acting as Governor in his absence, highlighting the personal and political impacts of leukemia.