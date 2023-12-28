Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care

Letterkenny University Hospital has publicly apologized for a less-than-adequate standard of care provided to a patient during his visit to the emergency department in September 2022. The apology was necessitated by an incident in which a patient experiencing fainting spells and had vomited blood was asked to lie on the floor due to the lack of availability of beds or chairs.

Unfortunate Incident Prompts Hospital’s Apology

The patient fainted yet again while on the floor, resulting in a black eye, a nosebleed, and a severe headache. He regained consciousness in the resuscitation room awaiting a brain scan. The incident has spotlighted the hospital’s response to emergency situations and its commitment to patient care.

Advised Changes in Hospital Policy

In light of these events, the hospital has advised its staff against asking patients to lie on the floor. It has also emphasized the need to ensure patients are placed on a trolley during blood draws, especially if they are feeling unwell. This change in policy is an attempt to prevent such unfortunate incidents from recurring in the future.

Addressing Administrative Errors

The hospital’s response also addressed multiple administrative errors, including calls made to the patient regarding a non-existent son named Adrian and an incorrectly scheduled operation appointment. These incidents have caused further distress to the patient and have drawn attention to the need for administrative efficiency in the hospital.

An investigation involving CCTV footage from the emergency department is currently underway to shed more light on the incident. However, the patient has not been updated since the occurrence, adding to his anxiety.

Reflecting on the incident, the hospital management acknowledged that the care provided was not up to standard and expressed their commitment to preventing such incidents in the future. The hospital’s response is seen as a critical step in addressing the shortcomings in its service and restoring public faith.