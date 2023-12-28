en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:28 am EST
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care

Letterkenny University Hospital has publicly apologized for a less-than-adequate standard of care provided to a patient during his visit to the emergency department in September 2022. The apology was necessitated by an incident in which a patient experiencing fainting spells and had vomited blood was asked to lie on the floor due to the lack of availability of beds or chairs.

Unfortunate Incident Prompts Hospital’s Apology

The patient fainted yet again while on the floor, resulting in a black eye, a nosebleed, and a severe headache. He regained consciousness in the resuscitation room awaiting a brain scan. The incident has spotlighted the hospital’s response to emergency situations and its commitment to patient care.

Advised Changes in Hospital Policy

In light of these events, the hospital has advised its staff against asking patients to lie on the floor. It has also emphasized the need to ensure patients are placed on a trolley during blood draws, especially if they are feeling unwell. This change in policy is an attempt to prevent such unfortunate incidents from recurring in the future.

Addressing Administrative Errors

The hospital’s response also addressed multiple administrative errors, including calls made to the patient regarding a non-existent son named Adrian and an incorrectly scheduled operation appointment. These incidents have caused further distress to the patient and have drawn attention to the need for administrative efficiency in the hospital.

An investigation involving CCTV footage from the emergency department is currently underway to shed more light on the incident. However, the patient has not been updated since the occurrence, adding to his anxiety.

Reflecting on the incident, the hospital management acknowledged that the care provided was not up to standard and expressed their commitment to preventing such incidents in the future. The hospital’s response is seen as a critical step in addressing the shortcomings in its service and restoring public faith.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson

By Muthana Al-Najjar

MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor

By Safak Costu

HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases

By BNN Correspondents

Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In ...
@Food · 35 mins
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In ...
heart comment 0
A Family’s Fight Against Rare Bile Duct Cancer: The Yasir Masood Story

By BNN Correspondents

A Family's Fight Against Rare Bile Duct Cancer: The Yasir Masood Story
Ferne McCann’s Remarkable Postpartum Transformation: Encouraging Fitness and Positivity

By BNN Correspondents

Ferne McCann's Remarkable Postpartum Transformation: Encouraging Fitness and Positivity
Emma Heming-Willis Shares Emotional Journey Amidst Bruce Willis’s Health Battle

By BNN Correspondents

Emma Heming-Willis Shares Emotional Journey Amidst Bruce Willis's Health Battle
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age

By Mazhar Abbas

Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
3 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
3 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
3 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
4 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
5 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
8 mins
Unkept Promises: Over 32 Lakh Women Await Cooking Gas Subsidies in Madhya Pradesh
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
13 mins
Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume Outlines Comprehensive Plan to Tackle City's Critical Issues
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
14 mins
Health and Peace: Two Sides of the Same Coin, Says WHO Spokesperson
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
14 mins
A Year of Triumph and Growth: Recapping Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's Journey in 2023
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
5 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
23 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
32 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
36 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app