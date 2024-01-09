en English
Costa Rica

Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex’s Wedding Following Recent Health Scare

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:46 pm EST
Leslie Fhima Confronts Past at Ex's Wedding Following Recent Health Scare

At the recent nuptials of her former flame, Gerry Turner, Leslie Fhima, the second-place finisher of reality TV sensation ‘The Golden Bachelor’, experienced a moment of discomfort. The discomfort stemmed from the mention of Costa Rica, a location fraught with emotional baggage for Fhima — it was the place where Turner had proposed to his new wife Theresa Nist, and ironically, where Fhima’s relationship with Turner had met its end.

Revisiting The Past

In the televised romantic saga, Fhima had been confident of being the one Turner would choose, especially after their intimate conversations, parts of which were never aired. However, she had been ‘blindsided’ by their breakup in Costa Rica, a memory that was brought back to life during Turner and Nist’s wedding ceremony.

The Silver Lining

Despite the initial discomfort, Fhima’s unease was eased by the evident happiness of Theresa Nist, Turner’s bride. She expressed her joy for the couple, demonstrating her growth and resilience in the face of a situation that could be emotionally challenging.

Beyond The Show

The wedding attendance comes on the heels of Fhima’s recent hospitalization for a ‘random’ surgery necessitated by severe abdominal issues. These were the result of scar tissue from an earlier appendectomy. Fhima had been open about her health struggles, sharing updates with her Instagram followers, and expressing her anticipation for Turner and Nist’s special day.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Costa Rica

